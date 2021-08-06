Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By Donna Vissman
Posted by 
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s the ten-year anniversary of Eat the Street. Bring the family out to sample a variety of over 30 trucks from tacos, to ice cream. Plan to be there early, stay late and enjoy music and fellowship on the lawn. 2. Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Friday, August 6...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Williamson County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Spring Hill, TN
Franklin, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Franklin, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Wagner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Stadium#Pets#County Fairs#Williamson Weekend#Grand Prix Circuit#Williamson County Fair#The Piccolo Zoppe Circus#The Xpogo Stunt Team#Firstbank Amphitheater#Strange Horizons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Related
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: August 12, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Nashville Nightmare is Bringing Back a Bigger and Better Halloween

Nashville Nightmare is bringing an unforgettably spine-chilling Halloween experience back this season, opening select nights from September 4 through November 13. Pre-sale has already begun online. Attractions this year include ‘Cursed: Dead in the Water,’ ‘Nuketown’, ‘Operation Laughing Place’, ‘The Forsaken’, ‘Horror High,’ and ‘Spirit of Halloween’. Learn more about...
Brentwood, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Chuy’s in Brentwood Sets Open Date

The new Chuy’s in Brentwood, located in the former O’Charley’s building at 100 E. Park Drive, will open on Tuesday, August 24th. A sign on the door shared the opening date. This is the fifth Chuy’s to open in Middle Tennessee. “We’re so excited to bring Chuy’s to Maryland Farms...
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Walker Hayes to Headline 2021 Porchfest

Westhaven announced the “Fancy Like” country artist Walker Hayes will headline Porchfest, held in the Westhaven community on October 2, 2021. The day-long music event gives music lovers the opportunity to stroll through the Westhaven community, hearing live music on parks and porches throughout Westhaven. Porchfest begins at 2pm and you can enjoy a variety of music acts for free from 2pm – 6pm. The full schedule will be announced soon. The event is capped off with an evening concert featuring Walker Hayes at Magli Green in Westhaven’s Town Center, located at 191 Front Street in Franklin.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Photos: 2021 Eat the Street

Since 2011, the area’s growing community of food trucks has gathered together in Franklin for the annual Eat the Street event supporting the 21st District Recovery Court. On Friday, August 6, the event returned in person for the 2021 event at Franklin’s Bicentennial Park. The family and the dog-friendly event...
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Photos: 2021 Williamson County Fair

The Williamson County Fair is back and the first day held no shortage of excitement. U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, State Senator Jack Johnson and other state Representatives and Councilmembers gathered to celebrate the return of the fair with a ribbon cutting ceremony. In addition to staff, over 2,000 volunteers helped make the fair possible this year. Blackburn thanked volunteers and members of the board for guaranteeing visitors “a great time” and allowing a safe place where “families are going to be able to build memories.” The line for the fair started to form 40 minutes before the gates opened. The night was filled with bright lights, wild rides, an extreme pogo show and fun times.
MusicPosted by
Williamson Source

Photos: Inaugural Concert at FirstBank Amphitheater

The very first concert at the newly opened FirstBank Amphitheater (Graystone Quarry) took place earlier this week. The sold out concert featured Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, Lily Rose, and more all to benefit Feeding Nashville. Net ticket proceeds and other event revenue and donations directly impacted the important cause with a total of over $450K raised. Learn more about Feeding Nashville here.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Photos & Video: Music City Grand Prix

Marcus Ericsson started the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix race airborne. By the end, he was a winner. Ericsson overcame an early incident to win the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES race that took place in downtown Nashville. Erisson outlasted his teammate, six-time series champion Scott Dixon, by 1.5596 seconds for his second victory of the season. James Hinchcliffe of Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport finished third for his best effort of the season.
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Allie Colleen

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Allie Colleen about her upcoming performance at the Franklin Theatre on August 6, 2021. Click here for event and ticket information. A Belmont University graduate from Owasso, Oklahoma with a style that is truly her own, Allie Colleen is no stranger to the...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Music City Grand Prix Schedule

The gates opened to the public on Friday, August 6, at 10 am. In a recent press conference Visit Music City stated they anticipate 140,000 visitors to Nashville during the Grand Prix this weekend as the events will be televised nationally and internationally. Five Things to Know about Big Machine...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Today’s Top Stories: Aug 5, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 5, 2021. Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! restaurant is now open in Nashville. The restaurant is located at 139 Second Avenue North in downtown Nashville. Read More. 2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count. A look at the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. 35...
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Eat the Street

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jeff Moseley from Eat the Street about their upcoming event on Friday, August 6, 2021. More info here. Since 2011, the area’s growing community of food trucks has gathered together in Franklin in support of the 21st District Recovery Court. The event takes place Friday, August 6 from 5 – 10 p.m. at Franklin Bicentennial Park, located at Hillsboro Rd. and 3rd Ave. North.

Comments / 0

Community Policy