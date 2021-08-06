Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

The Williamson County Fair is back and the first day held no shortage of excitement. U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, State Senator Jack Johnson and other state Representatives and Councilmembers gathered to celebrate the return of the fair with a ribbon cutting ceremony. In addition to staff, over 2,000 volunteers helped make the fair possible this year. Blackburn thanked volunteers and members of the board for guaranteeing visitors “a great time” and allowing a safe place where “families are going to be able to build memories.” The line for the fair started to form 40 minutes before the gates opened. The night was filled with bright lights, wild rides, an extreme pogo show and fun times.