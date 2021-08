With the Olympics well underway in Tokyo, it’s been a joy to watch world-class athletes bring us together through sport. There’s nothing like the shared pride of seeing somebody you can relate to and respect standing on a podium, being celebrated for their achievements. I’m talking about pride in my country here, of course, but I’m also talking about pride in other women. It means the world to me when women are lifted up, especially on such a huge stage, and I always want to see more of it.