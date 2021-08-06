Andrews Transportation Announces Plans to Expand Mechanical Services

The Madison Zoning Board approved a request for five years at the Madison Airport for a Air Medical Transport Service which would be located there they would have an outbuilding and a modular structure on the grounds of the airport PHI Health based in Arizona will lease the property from the airport for a period of 5 years with an auto renewal after that 5 year period. Some of the zoning board questioned the proposal because of the roads leading to the airport are narrow and with extra traffic some unsure if the roads could handle ambulances and other such vehicles but with most things possibly road improvement in the area could help with the road issues. It was also stated that if the company ever leaves the airport that all the building that the company has will have to be removed because of FAA regulations. This will put two air medical transports in the area as Air Methods which is located at Milton Fire Station #2 is the only one that is close to the Madison area. The plan is to have a soft opening of the new facility in October.