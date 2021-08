As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics approached, fans around the world struggled to balance their excitement with a general uneasiness surrounding the Games. These included high-profile firings, volunteers quitting, abnormally high temperatures, low vaccination rates as well as a declared state of emergency amidst surging COVID-19 cases. While there were many engaging story lines and developments worth following over the last 14 days, the prominence of Black women was hard to ignore. From the outset of the Games’ opening ceremony, where Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron, it quickly became evident that Black women would be of central importance to the games...