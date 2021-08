New Hampshire-based Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, Inc. has promoted Anthony Inverso to Regional Vice President of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. In this position, Inverso will be responsible for membership service, business development, and insurance company relations for all SAN Group member agencies in his territory. Working closely with David Collins, SAN’s Agency Development Field Specialist of that same region, the team will be a resource for agencies facing start- up challenges, growing personal and commercial lines, technology adoption and usage, as well as new business and retention strategies.