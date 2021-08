Williams was acquired by Atlanta at the 2020-2021 trade deadline, and while he initially considered retirement before joining the Hawks, he was quickly embraced by the team. His veteran presence had a significant impact on the rest of the locker room. Oh, and Williams was pretty good at basketball too, providing a much-needed scoring spark off the bench. He led the Hawks to a Game 4 win in the Eastern Conference Finals while Trae Young was sidelined with an injury, and after the season ended, he made it clear on Instagram that he wanted to return. However, the Hawks apparently had a lot of competition for the veteran point guard.