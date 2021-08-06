Cancel
Paris, OH

Carlin Isles, back home in Jackson, reflects on Tokyo Olympics, loss of brother and Paris 2024

Canton Repository
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a whirlwind week for "The Fastest Man in Rugby" — part of a difficult last 10 months on many levels for Carlin Isles . The former Jackson High School football and track standout has gone from the pressure packed atmosphere inside Tokyo Stadium at the Olympic Games to the hustle and bustle of a busier than usual Jackson Township as Pro Football Hall of Fame festivities kicked into full gear in the area.

