Portsmouth woman with Parkinson's finds new lease on life through deep-brain stimulation

A hand tremor so severe she couldn't read her own handwriting. A daughter in need of round-the-clock care, and a husband with stage four emphysema. An unwavering faith in God. For Klaire Purtee, these reasons were more than enough to convince her to undergo brain surgery as a treatment for her early onset Parkinson's disease. After living nearly four years with the disease untreated, the 62-year-old Portsmouth resident knew something had to give.