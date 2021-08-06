Cancel
Portsmouth, OH

Portsmouth woman with Parkinson's finds new lease on life through deep-brain stimulation

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hand tremor so severe she couldn't read her own handwriting. A daughter in need of round-the-clock care, and a husband with stage four emphysema. An unwavering faith in God. For Klaire Purtee, these reasons were more than enough to convince her to undergo brain surgery as a treatment for her early onset Parkinson's disease. After living nearly four years with the disease untreated, the 62-year-old Portsmouth resident knew something had to give.

