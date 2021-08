WKU’s men and women’s track and field programs have both been named as USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams for their success in the classroom during the 2020-21 academic year. “Here at WKU, we pride ourselves on succeeding in our events and in the classroom,” Director of Cross Country/Track & Field Brent Chumbley said in a press release. “In a year where we faced a lot of challenges, I am very proud of the efforts put forth by our student-athletes, both athletically and academically.”