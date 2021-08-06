Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming, MI

A Black Army vet toured a house with his real estate agent and teen. Police surrounded the home and handcuffed them.

By Jonathan Edwards
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a police officer turned Roy Thorne around to cuff his hands behind his back, the 45-year-old father saw the same happening to his 15-year-old son. Feelings came quickly then to Thorne, who’s Black: rage that his son was being arrested. Humiliation that the teenager had to watch his dad get handcuffed while the whole neighborhood looked on. Confusion about how viewing a house with his real estate agent on a Sunday afternoon could lead to a half-dozen police officers pointing guns at them.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Wyoming, MI
Society
State
Washington State
City
Wyoming, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Guns#Real Estate Brokerage#Race#Racial Injustice#Black Army#The Washington Post#Swat#The Post#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

White police officer who was filmed 'beating' black suspect while arresting him for driving while disqualified faces probe by watchdog

This is the shocking moment a white police officer appears to beat a black suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and without insurance in Wales. Children can be heard screaming in horror as the man was detained by the 'heavy-handed' police officer at a property in Newport at around 5pm on Friday.
Chilmark, MAwhdh.com

‘It’s disgusting’: Outrage after reports white children wrapped strap around Black boy’s neck at Vineyard summer camp

Residents of Martha’s Vineyard said they were outraged after reports that two white children wrapped a strap around a Black boy’s neck at a local summer camp last week. Officials said two white boys aged 8 and 9 allegedly placed a tent strap around the neck of an 8-year-old Black boy in their camp group at the Chilmark Community Center, leaving an abrasion on his neck. Officials said children under 12 can’t be held criminally responsible but they are offering assistance to the victim.
Public SafetyPosted by
107 JAMZ

Crazy ‘Karen’ Attacks Black Women At Mall, Then Plays Victim

The video of a Black customer in a New Jersey Victoria’s Secret at the Short Hills Mall goes viral after she gets attacked. The video starts where a verbal dispute between to two women goes left. You can see 'Karen' charges the Black customer. How she maintained her calm I don't know, for that matter how she continued to film the incident is a wonder. 'Karen' was pissed about something and tried to attack the women behind the phone, until she realized she was being filmed. Soon as she seen the camera, her whole demeaner changed and she went from the aggressor to the victim. It's crazy!
Chicago, ILuticaphoenix.net

Chicago police pointed guns at two young girls after breaking

An officer shoved the girls’ father, Steven Winters, to the floor and held him there with a knee against his back and a gun tohis head, the lawsuit says. Another officer armed with a shotgun swooped into the sisters’ shared bedroom and shined a flashlight into their eyes, the suit alleges. A third policeman stormed the bedroom where their 73-year-old grandfather, Jessie Evans, was sleeping and pointed a gun at the elderly man.
Posted by
Amomama

Officer Tries to Detain a Man on the Street, But Then Regrets Doing So

An intimidating man in blue came right up to an individual to detain him. A borderline-aggressive exchange then ensued between citizen and cop. A TikTok account called OurRightsMatter714 shared a video of a policeman attempting to apprehend him. Unfortunately for the officer, the man appeared to know the law on a more in-depth level.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

‘What did I do?’: 75-year-old suddenly tasered by police while in his underwear

A 75-year-old man suffered a stroke and a burst appendix after he was tasered by police in Idaho Springs, Colorado, while he was in his underwear.Michael Clark allegedly answered the door of his apartment on 30 May to Nicholas Hanning and another officer from the Idaho Springs Police Department, when they ordered him to drop a sword-like weapon. Mr Clark, who will reportedly file a lawsuit against the police department in the coming days, put the item on a shelf behind him, and told the officers he would not get on the ground, after they ordered him to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy