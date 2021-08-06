A Black Army vet toured a house with his real estate agent and teen. Police surrounded the home and handcuffed them.

The video of a Black customer in a New Jersey Victoria’s Secret at the Short Hills Mall goes viral after she gets attacked. The video starts where a verbal dispute between to two women goes left. You can see 'Karen' charges the Black customer. How she maintained her calm I don't know, for that matter how she continued to film the incident is a wonder. 'Karen' was pissed about something and tried to attack the women behind the phone, until she realized she was being filmed. Soon as she seen the camera, her whole demeaner changed and she went from the aggressor to the victim. It's crazy!