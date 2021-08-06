Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

2 Vanguard ETFs I'm Going to Hold Forever

By Katie Brockman
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • Investing for the long term is key to building wealth.
  • ETFs can help grow your savings while reducing risk.
  • Not all ETFs are created equal, so choosing the right investments could make or break your strategy.

Investing in exchange-traded funds can be a relatively effortless way to generate wealth. ETFs are low-cost and low-maintenance investments that also provide the benefit of immediate diversification, because each fund may contain hundreds or thousands of stocks.

Not all ETFs are created equal, though, and some are better investments than others. While the funds you choose will depend on your preferences and investing style, there are two Vanguard ETFs I plan to keep in my portfolio forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UGRKZ_0bJdL9av00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO) includes 507 stocks from 500 of the largest U.S.-based corporations. The largest holdings in the fund are primarily tech stocks -- including Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon -- but it also includes companies from a wide variety of industries.

I chose this fund because it's a relatively safe investment and likely to earn consistent growth over time, regardless of what the market does.

The S&P 500 index itself has experienced countless downturns, corrections, and crashes since its inception in 1959. However, it's still managed to earn an average rate of return of around 10% per year over time. In other words, while the market has had its good years and bad years, those highs and lows have historically averaged out to around 10% per year.

Because this ETF tracks the S&P 500, there's a very good chance it will also earn positive returns, on average, over the long run -- even if the market experiences several crashes in that time.

Those 10% average returns can add up substantially over time, too. If, for example, I invest $400 per month in this ETF while earning a 10% average annual return, I'd have around $790,000 accumulated after 30 years.

2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

The Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VUG) includes 288 stocks from companies that have the potential to experience faster-than-average growth. This ETF is heavy on the tech sector, with technology companies making up around half of the fund. It includes stocks from multiple other industries, however.

This ETF is slightly higher risk than the S&P 500 ETF for a couple of reasons. For one, it includes around half the number of stocks, which provides less diversification. Also, growth stocks can be riskier than stocks from more established companies because they tend to be more volatile.

That said, the largest holdings in this fund are major tech companies like Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet -- companies that experience rapid growth but are also enormous and relatively stable corporations.

The advantage of investing in a growth ETF is that you're likely to see higher-than-average returns. In fact, since this fund's inception in 2004, it has earned an average rate of return of close to 12% per year. If I were to invest $400 per month in this ETF while earning a 12% average annual return, I'd have around $1.158 million after 30 years.

Making the most of your investments

Regardless of where you choose to invest, you can maximize your earnings by investing consistently for as long as possible. Both of these ETFs make fantastic long-term investments. By investing now and holding them for decades, you could earn more than you may think.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exchange Traded Fund#Etfs#Index Fund#Vanguard#Nysemkt#Vug#Alphabet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into Over $500,000

Baidu initially generated impressive gains, but its growth has decelerated over the past five years. Shopify continues to fire on all cylinders as its disrupts Amazon’s centralized approach to e-commerce. Nvidia remains a promising long-term play on the growth of the AI, data center, and gaming markets. The legendary investor...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in August

Established technology companies tend to create lots of free cash flow. As the need to invest for growth declines, these companies can begin to pay dividends to their shareholders. These companies offer a combination of dividends and continued growth -- even if the underlying businesses are maturing. Big technology names...
Businessetftrends.com

REITS Are Ready to Rake in Income

The economic recovery is reaching many sectors, but REITs are thriving more than most. The FTSE NAREIT All REITs index is up 26.05% this year, as of July 31. Compare that to the S&P 500 Index, which is up 17.99%. Because real estate is a hedge against inflation, REITs have benefited from recent inflation concerns. Even as those concerns abate, the economic tailwinds have kept REITs surging.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksetftrends.com

Seeking Dividends? Consider Two Venerable Vanguard ETFs

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEArca: VIG) and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEArca: VYM) are two of the largest dividend-oriented exchange traded funds, but they aren’t carbon copies of each other. For its part, VIG – largest dividend ETF trading in the U.S. – focuses on companies with...
Marketsnews8000.com

3 Unstoppable Investments Everyone Needs in Their Portfolio

Building a strong investment portfolio can be challenging, because there are seemingly limitless options to choose from. If you’re new to the stock market, all of those choices can be overwhelming. The good news is that it’s easier than you may think to create a solid core portfolio. These three...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Secure Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsetftrends.com

ETF Prime: Lara Crigger on a Futures-Based Bitcoin ETF

On this week’s episode of ETF Prime, host Nate Geraci is joined by ETF Trends Managing Editor Lara Crigger, who lends her perspective on the launch of a mutual fund holding Bitcoin futures, in addition to sharing thoughts on the future of futures-based bitcoin ETFs in light of recent SEC comments. Additionally, ETF industry pioneer Herb Blank discusses the rise of actively managed ETFs. And finally, Inspire Investing’s Robert Netzly covers his firm’s lineup of faith-based ETFs.
Stocksetftrends.com

The GINN ETF: Disruptive Investing in All 11 GICS Sectors

While many thematic exchange traded funds focus on a single investment niche or segment, the pace of disruption and innovation moves at breakneck speed. What’s in style today may be out of fashion tomorrow. That’s confirmation that broad approaches to disruptive investing, including the Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN),...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.9% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksetftrends.com

Fidelity Purchases a 7.4% Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings

Fidelity Investments Inc. purchased a 7.4% stake in massive Bitcoin mining company Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) at the end of July. Fidelity spent $20 million on the purchase. The shares are to be spread across four index-based funds, the Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund (FSMAX), the Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 7.3% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RFG Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

RFG Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.3% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StocksBenzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future earnings potential. One of the key ways that company earnings find their way into an investor's pocket is through dividends, which are cash or stock payments that represent a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,836 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Vanguard Energy ETF's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSE:VDE) saw some unusual options activity on Tuesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $69.89. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksBenzinga

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Frequently Asked Questions

Q How do I buy Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) stock?. You can purchase shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (ARCA: VOX) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. Q. Who are Vanguard Communication Services ETF's (VOX) competitors?. A. There are no as such competitors...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy