Ethereum London upgrade is now live. The price is also headed north, now 8% up, in the wake of the EIP-1559 upgrade. At the same time, the upgrade is being greeted with optimism across the Ethereum community, though that reaction could be mixed among miners. Even the searches for Ethereum just hit a new all-time high following the successful upgrade. So far, a total of 2315 ETH have been burned as per the burner tracker.