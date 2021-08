While Brisbane Festival 2021 is still slated to go ahead as of writing, given the recent lockdowns and, in turn, uncertainty around travel restrictions, several events have been postponed or removed entirely from the event calendar. While this is a loss to those hoping to see the events, three new events from local artists are slated to go ahead in their place. These decisions would have been made due to the recent spate of COVID-19 cases across the East Coast of Australia. In particular, the more easily transmissible Delta Variant has caused a heightened level of concern across the population.