Biz: Outer Banks lure tourists, but workers are hard to catch; Raleigh restaurant grabs Wolfpack endorsements

By Dane Huffman
 6 days ago
Thanks to a boost from a local real estate firm, an N.C. State professor is looking at ways the Outer Banks can solve long-term problems such as infrastructure, housing and finding workers. And A glimpse of what’s ahead on the college sports scene when it comes to athletes endorsing products can be seen with a well-known Raleigh restaurant with long ties to N.C. State University.

