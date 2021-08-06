Biz: Outer Banks lure tourists, but workers are hard to catch; Raleigh restaurant grabs Wolfpack endorsements
Thanks to a boost from a local real estate firm, an N.C. State professor is looking at ways the Outer Banks can solve long-term problems such as infrastructure, housing and finding workers. And A glimpse of what’s ahead on the college sports scene when it comes to athletes endorsing products can be seen with a well-known Raleigh restaurant with long ties to N.C. State University.www.bizjournals.com
