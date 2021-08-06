People to Know in Manufacturing — Glenn Reid, Marathon Laundry Machines

Machine learning, when applied properly, enables manufacturers to optimize processes, reduce emissions, reduce costs, and optimize quality. ML also assists businesses with accurate forecasting and predictive maintenance, allowing businesses to understand the impact of decisions before time and resources are spent. The data found in factories is highly valuable and easier than ever to capture but the data needs to be processed effectively to have meaningful value. Fero Labs is an industrial explainable machine learning platform that helps manufacturers unlock efficiencies by focusing on process optimization. The pandemic led to a surge in the adoption of AI solutions across industrial applications and this trend is expected to continue. Plant operators without data science backgrounds are able to implement Fero’s platform and interpret findings to add immediate value to the manufacturing process. The company, founded in 2015, grew 400% in 2020. Customers, like Henkel, Volvo Trucks, and Covestro, were able to increase profitability by 10% on average while reducing their carbon footprints.