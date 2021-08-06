Cancel
Review: DC Breaks Halo

By Tim Hallas
musictech.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo is an all-in-one d’n’b sound design tool, and the sounds it makes for its target genre are exceptional. It’s perfectly possible to create entire tracks with this one instrument. It’s also a powerful hybrid synth and sampler that could be helpful to producers working in virtually any electronic genres.

