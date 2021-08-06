Largest Wisconsin employee benefits firms

Gateway markets in New York and California, unsurprisingly, saw the biggest outmigration last year, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. But which areas gained ground?. A recent report by Irvine, California-based analytics firm CoreLogic Inc. details which markets saw the biggest inbound population activity in 2020 as well as metros with the greatest outmigration, based on homebuying. CoreLogic's rankings were determined by its loan-application data. The data points to Texas and North Carolina as two of the big gainers.