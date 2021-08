Nahon, Saharovich and Trotz, one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, would like to welcome Keri M. Smith to our team. She is an experienced litigator who will head our St. Louis Office located at 701 Market Street, Suite 285. Keri is a graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law and served as Notes and Comments editor of the Public Law Review. She has tried numerous cases and she has developed a reputation as a strong advocate and caring lawyer.