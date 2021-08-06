Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

House budget writers adopt the extreme view that NC Constitution is optional

By Kris Nordstrom
ncpolicywatch.org
 6 days ago

While the right wing’s manufactured moral panic over critical race theory continues to generate headlines, there’s a real crisis in North Carolina’s public schools that continues to go under-reported: a General Assembly that chooses to ignore the state constitution to keep our schools underfunded. The crisis continues to harm North Carolina’s children by denying them the education they deserve while asking deeper questions about the health of our democracy.

pulse.ncpolicywatch.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Nc Constitution#General Assembly#Senate#Hhs
Related
CharlotteObserver.com

NC House OKs budget with 5.5% raises for teachers, billions in other spending

The North Carolina House gave preliminary approval to its state budget bill Wednesday night after hours of debate. The vote was 72-41. A final vote will be taken Thursday. The Republican-majority chamber’s budget spends $25.7 billion in taxpayer money over the next two years. The massive package includes tax cuts, teacher and other state employees raises, bonuses using federal funds, capital projects, infrastructure and broadband expansion. It also includes provisions that don’t have to do with money, including requiring the state’s public school teachers to post their lesson plans online.
Educationjohnlocke.org

An Overview of the N.C. House Education Budget

House budget writers proposed a $25.7 billion biennial budget that would grant an average 5.5% raise to teachers and give multiple bonuses. The House budget would expand private school choice and ease regulations on public charter schools. Lawmakers propose extensive measures to augment academic transparency and accountability. This week, House...
PoliticsPosted by
WRAL News

NC House gives initial approval to budget bill

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina House gave initial approval late Wednesday to a two-year budget, after Republicans who wrote the legislation touted its teacher pay hikes, income tax provisions and massive infrastructure spending spree. The chamber voted 72-41 for the proposal, which spends $25.7 billion in the year that...
PoliticsPosted by
WRAL News

NC House debates initial OK to budget plan

Raleigh, N.C. — Despite objections from some Democrats, the state House is on track to approve its $25.7 billion spending proposal Wednesday evening. Budget writers came into the process with an unprecedented state surplus of more than $6.5 billion, plus billions more in federal COVID relief funds. Republican leaders touted...
Electionscbs17

NC House poised to vote on budget as Dems voice opposition

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The state House of Representatives was poised to take a key vote Wednesday on its version of the state budget as Democrats voiced opposition to several aspects of it, particularly related to education funding and policy changes. Republicans unveiled their two-year budget plan earlier this week,...
Educationcbs17

State budget passes 2nd reading in NC House

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite some opposition from Democrats, the North Carolina House of Representatives passed the state’s $25.7 billion budget Wednesday night. It passed by a 72-41 margin. It will need to pass a third vote on Thursday. The budget plan includes one-time bonuses and pay raises for educators....
Politicsjohnlocke.org

The Perils of Multimember Legislative Districts

Multimember districts for the North Carolina General Assembly were once common but were struck down over how they diluted minority voting strength. Multimember districts disconnect representatives from their constituents. Multimember districts force voters to consider many more candidates, making ballots more confusing. When I previously wrote about standards that should...
Politicsabc11.com

NC House budget spends more on construction, teacher pay than Senate

RALEIGH -- North Carolina House Republicans would put more money now toward infrastructure projects and pay teachers and state employees more in their two-year budget proposal compared to what the Senate voted for earlier this summer. The House spending plan, the subject of a Monday news conference by GOP leaders,...
Politicsvaco.org

General Assembly Adopts Governor’s Amended Budget Language Addressing Primary Overtime Compensation Concerns

The General Assembly approved language and added additional language to Governor Ralph Northam’s budget amendments addressing the Department of Labor and Industry’s (DOLI) interpretation of Delegate Mike Mullins’ HB 2063, which was passed earlier this year. The DOLI interpretation overturned the longstanding provision of the Fair Labor Stands Act that allowed public agencies to offer compensatory time in lieu of pay for overtime. This budget amendment language addresses the multi-million-dollar fiscal impact that the DOLI interpretation would have on local governments and thousands of public employees.
Income Taxcbs17

NC House budget plan reveals tax cut and pay increase for state workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives unveiled their plans Monday to cut taxes and increase pay for state workers as they try to reach an agreement on a final two-year budget plan with the Republican-controlled Senate and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The House proposal...
PoliticsHickory Daily Record

NC House budget proposal expected to clear chamber this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House Republicans are ready this week to advance its two-year state government spending proposal. The House Finance Committee scheduled a meeting Monday to examine the tax portions of the budget proposal that chamber members have been working on for several weeks. And the appropriations...
PoliticsPosted by
@LockerRoom

County Cluster Bill is Impractical and Likely Violates NC Constitution

Members of the General Assembly will start debating today on the criteria they will use for drawing congressional and state legislative maps. An important part of the process of drawing North Carolina House and Senate districts is a process known as “county clustering.” Now, two NC senators are trying to change that process as the General Assembly prepares for the 2021 redistricting process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy