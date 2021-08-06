House budget writers adopt the extreme view that NC Constitution is optional

The North Carolina House gave preliminary approval to its state budget bill Wednesday night after hours of debate. The vote was 72-41. A final vote will be taken Thursday. The Republican-majority chamber’s budget spends $25.7 billion in taxpayer money over the next two years. The massive package includes tax cuts, teacher and other state employees raises, bonuses using federal funds, capital projects, infrastructure and broadband expansion. It also includes provisions that don’t have to do with money, including requiring the state’s public school teachers to post their lesson plans online.