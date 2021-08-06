Man shot while riding bicycle on Gertrude L Greene Drive in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the evening of Aug. 4. Officers responded to Gertrude L Greene Drive around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Detectives determined that a man riding his bicycle was shot by someone who then left the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.