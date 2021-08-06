Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Chiefs have an opening at WR2. Demarcus Robinson is throwing his hat in the ring

By Sam McDowell
News-Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a conversation with some of his receivers Wednesday night, a discussion on how to handle scramble drills. What seems like chaos when a play breaks down is actually more orderly than appearance. There’s often a blueprint to it, formed in training camp. So a day...

www.bnd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demarcus Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#Missouri Western State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLbleachernation.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Mentor Showed Up at Bears Camp Today

I wrote this when Alex Smith announced his retirement:. “Smith can do whatever he wants in retirement. But selfishly, I hope Matt Nagy reaches out to the quarterback he coached from 2013-17 and allows him to speak to this Bears team (and possibly, whichever quarterback they ultimately land on after the dust settles on Draft weekend).”
NFLaudacy.com

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes is already throwing no-look passes at Chiefs training camp

It was only a matter of time. It brings me great joy to report that Patrick Mahomes, connoisseur of the no-look pass, is in fact at it again. It's honestly getting to the point where I'm disappointed when he *does* look at the receivers he's throwing to. Mahomes wasted no time breaking out his signature move during Wednesday's training camp session:
NFLCBS Sports

Chiefs' Byron Pringle: Outplaying Robinson at camp

Pringle appears to have an early lead over Demarcus Robinson in their competition for the No. 3 receiver role, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. Listed at 203 pounds, Pringle dropped to 196 this offseason in an effort to improve his speed, perhaps anticipating that he'll take over some of Robinson's deep routes from the past few seasons. Robinson has already shown that playing time doesn't necessarily lead to steady targets for him in an offense with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, but there is always upside from TDs and big plays when QB Patrick Mahomes is on the field. While the Chiefs are counting on Mecole Hardman to step up as a reliable No. 2 WR and No. 3 option in the passing game, there's an opportunity for Pringle to be that guy instead if Hardman is a bust.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Contract Details: Allen, Alexander, McCoy, Barkley

Let’s catch up on the details of some of the high-profile contracts given out recently:. Josh Allen grabbed all the headlines by inking his mega-extension with the Bills. In an interesting piece, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com breaks down how it compares to the huge deal Patrick Mahomes recently signed with the Chiefs. For starters, Allen got a $16.5MM signing bonus, while Mahomes only got $10MM. Further, “the early cash flow for Allen is vastly superior to the Mahomes contract,” Florio writes. That’s because Mahomes’ deal is more back-loaded, while Allen is for example due $47MM in the second year of the pact. Mahomes’ contract is still worth more annually, but only because of the extra years at the end that his has. Through the first eight seasons of their respective deals, the compensation is nearly identical. Allen will clear $284.55MM through eight years, while Mahomes will get $285.33MM through the first eight years of his.
NFLCBS Sports

Agent's Take: Comparing Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen contracts, making them NFL's highest-paid players

The Chiefs and the Bills have the best and second-best odds to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVI. Their starting quarterbacks are the NFL's two highest-paid players. Patrick Mahomes landed the most lucrative contract in American team sports history last July. The Super Bowl LIV MVP received a 10-year, $450 million contract extension from the Chiefs worth up to $475 million with incentives. Josh Allen signed a six-year, $258 million extension worth a maximum of $288 million through incentives with the Bills last week.
NFLFanSided

Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes and preseason dangers

No fan of any NFL franchise should expect to see much in the way of the game’s biggest stars playing during the next few weeks of preseason games. Yes, some and maybe even most starters will come in for a series or two, perhaps even an entire quarter. Some key contributors might even stretch that to one full half of play. However, for the most part, we’re all used to watching fringe roster players getting the bulk of playing time in these ultimately meaningless games.
NFLallfans.co

Patrick Mahomes Reveals 2 Quarterbacks He Gets Advice From

Although he’s played in the NFL for just four years, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already had more success than most quarterbacks could dream of. In the three seasons he’s been the starting quarterback for the Chiefs, the team has at least reached with AFC title game. With two Super Bowl appearances and Lombardi Trophy under his belt, some would suggest Mahomes doesn’t need help from anyone else.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes knows he has to “trust the pocket, make the read within the pocket”

Those next steps, obviously, extend to the August practice after which I met with Mahomes, and he detailed exactly how he’s building off of what he saw on tape. He continued his thought on playing too much “backyard football” that night. “So,” Mahomes said, “I’ve been going back [working] on that. Making sure that I trust the guys around me and trust the pocket, make the read within the pocket and not try to make the big play happen.”
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

QB Power Rankings: Top 32 quarterbacks from Patrick Mahomes to Zach Wilson

No single position in football has a greater influence on a team’s success (or failure) than the quarterback. There’s no disputing that. But which signal-caller is the best? That’s where the great quarterback rankings debate emerges. With modern-day analytics and a good old-fashioned eye test, I look to answer that very question with these QB power rankings.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

San Francisco 49ers Release Notable Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers are continuing to tweak their roster ahead of their upcoming preseason games. Unfortunately, those roster tweaks have now spelled the end for one former top-10 pick. On Wednesday, the 49ers released wide receiver Kevin White, the former No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The NFL Wants To Enforce 1 Penalty More Strictly

On Tuesday, the NFL released its annual rule change and points of emphasis video. One of the most notable points of emphasis for the 2021 season centers around more “strictly” enforced penalties for taunting. Officials have been instructed to keep a close eye on taunting acts, something the league claims...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Situation

A heated on-air moment between FOX Sports 1’s Jenny Taft and Skip Bayless has gone viral on social media this afternoon. Taft and Bayless batted heads over the latter’s comment on Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. “I’m not taking a shot at him with this, but he’s a little...
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams Camp: Intel on QB Matthew Stafford From SI's Albert Breer

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road this weekend to join the Dallas Cowboys for a joint practice, and Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Reporter and Lead Content Strategist had boots on the ground in Oxnard, Calif. to observe the workout. Breer dropped his MMQB column as he does the Monday...
NFL247Sports

A.J. Brown says disrespect for Ryan Tannehill is 'nonsense'

The Tennessee Titans appear to be growing into one of the better teams in the AFC, as they have made it to the playoffs for two straight years under quarterback Ryan Tannehill. But while Tannehill has brought the team success recently, he is not always classified as one of the top quarterbacks in the game. That is something that star Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown wants to see change.
NFLSporting News

Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, or Alvin Kamara: Which top-tier RB should go No. 1 overall in fantasy drafts?

Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey both warrant considerations as the No. 1 overall pick in standard-league fantasy football drafts. In PPR, of course, McCaffrey easily edges Henry (though Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara are also in the mix). McCaffrey finished '19 as the top dog in standard, while Henry sat comfortably at the top in '20. While they're both top-tier options, they earn their living in very different ways, and fantasy owners might be having a tough time figuring out who should top the RB rankings on their cheat sheets in 2021.
NFLCBS Sports

Top NFL players by jersey number: From Kyler Murray to Aaron Donald, a 1-99 ranking for the 2021 season

The 2021 NFL season is finally in sight. But this year, unlike seasons past, players may be wearing jersey numbers unfamiliar to even trained eyes. Thanks to loosened restrictions that enable different positions to rock single digits starting this fall, some of the league's top talent will be sporting a new look. With that in mind, we decided to revisit every single number -- from 1 to 99 -- and identify the best player set to wear each one going into the 2021 campaign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy