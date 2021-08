U.S. international Josh Sargent has reached a deal for a move to the Premier League with newly promoted Norwich City, pending physical, sources told CBS Sports. His current club Werder Bremen, who were relegated to the second tier of German football last season, had been looking to retain Sargent's services or at least earn a €10 million fee for him and Norwich have reached a deal for the 21-year-old forward. CBS Sports revealed last month that Bremen had turned down one offer for his services from Norwich, but it had long been expected that the USMNT star would move on after his side's relegation.