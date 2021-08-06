Cancel
Georges St-Pierre Spent $20,000 on Dinosaur Fossils: ‘If I Would Not Be a Fighter, I Would Be a Paleontologist’

Georges St-Pierre has accomplished a lot — not only is he a legendary MMA fighter, but he’s also starred in Hollywood films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The fighter has one other strange achievement under his belt that may surprise you: He’s an avid collector of dinosaur fossils. So what fueled this odd obsession, and what made St-Pierre say that if he weren’t fighting, he’d actually dedicate his life to studying dinosaurs? Learn more about his hobby and his net worth here.

