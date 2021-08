The TCL 20 Pro 5G has landed in the US. It’s the company’s flagship for 2021 and comes with a pretty decent set of features and specifications. However, the mid-range segment already includes a number of capable devices, including the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. If you’re wondering which of the two phones makes more sense to buy, we can help. In this article, we’ll pit the TCL 20 Pro 5G against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to see how the two phones stack up against each other.