New ADATA Xtreme Innovations DDR5 memory, SSDs DRAM and PC components unveiled

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 6 days ago
ADATA has today unveiled its new range of Xtreme Innovations PC hardware which consists of DDR5 memory, SSD storage, DRAM, memory cards and PC components at an event that coincided with ADATA’s twentieth anniversary celebrations taking place throughout 2021. The new ADATA next-generation DDR5 memory module offers users frequencies of 8400 MT/s, up to 163% faster than DDR4 and will be available in capacities of up to 64 GB. Check out some of the other products unveiled during the event listed below.

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

