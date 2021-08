You think you know RI? Prove it. Maybe you’ll learn something along the way. On the weekend of August 28, you and a team of up to 5 people can take part in a statewide scavenger hunt, complete with a custom map and an augmented reality app. As you comb the entire state for clues, you’ll end up in some of your favorite places or you might go to spots you’ve never been to before. Play for a few hours, or play for two days. The point is to explore the state in a way you’ve never done before. Prizes include RI Food Fights passes for a whole year and an exclusive WaterFire experience. Get hunting!