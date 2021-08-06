Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Justice Department announces probe into Phoenix Police Department

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug. 6 (UPI) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday announced it will conduct an investigation into the city of Phoenix and its police department. In a statement, the department said the probe would examine the use of force, including deadly force by Phoenix Police Department officers, whether the department retaliates against people for exercising their First Amendment rights or engages in discriminatory policing as well as whether it unlawfully seizes or disposes of belongings of homeless individuals and its practices for responding to people with disabilities.

