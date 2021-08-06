Warner Bros. Germany, Night Train Media Team for Ragnar Jónasson's 'Dark Iceland' Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

At the end of 2020, Warner Bros. made the industry-shaking announcement that all of their movies would be getting released simultaneously in theaters and on their new streaming service, HBO Max. The results have been a bit of a mixed bag ever since – with filmmakers like Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan not hiding their views on the move, and ongoing controversy regarding digital services stealing audiences away from cinemas. The distribution plan is scheduled to continue through the end of December, a time period that includes the release of the untitled Matrix 4 – but thanks to a new deal struck between the studio and AMC Theatres, we know it won't be stretching into 2022.