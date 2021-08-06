Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Warner Bros. Germany, Night Train Media Team for Ragnar Jónasson's 'Dark Iceland' Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. International Television Production Germany (WBITVP Germany) has acquired the exclusive international rights to bestselling Icelandic author Ragnar Jónasson’s “Dark Iceland” series of crime novels and will co-produce with Herbert L. Kloiber’s Night Train Media. The “Dark Iceland” series comprises six novels — “Snowblind,” “Blackout,” “Rupture,” “Whiteout,” “Nightblind” and...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Train Media Team#Wbitvp Germany#Icelandic#Variety Germany#Tele M Nchen Group#Serafin Group#Scandinavian#Wbitvp Deutschland Gmbh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
ComicsComicBook

Dark Ages #1 Preview Sheds Light on Marvel's Next Epic (Exclusive)

After first being teased over a year ago, Marvel's Dark Ages is finally set to make its debut, and it's safe to say that the world outside your window won't be the same afterwards. Initially set up in 2020's Free Comic Book Day: X-Men special, Dark Ages will bring an epic and unexpected twist to the characters and concepts of the Marvel universe, with the help of writer Tom Taylor and artist Iban Coello. To get you hyped for its release in early September, Marvel has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive look at Dark Ages #1, and some of the emotional and heartwrenching moments that are in store.
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

Warner Bros World's Eater to Shoot in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA: The family fantasy film World's Eater / Požierač svetov directed by Tomáš Benčík and produced by Warner Bros. Studios (UK) will be shot in Slovakia in September 2021. Slavomír Jasaň's Jumpcat will be the Slovak service provider. A total of 22 shooting days are planned on location in the...
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Warner Bros. Shares Box Art For Night of the Animated Dead

Warner Bros. Shares Box Art For Night of the Animated Dead. In 1968, George A. Romero redefined the zombie genre with Night of the Living Dead. Now, Warner Bros. Animation is taking Romero’s film and giving it a new remake in Night of the Animated Dead. While there isn’t a new trailer at the moment, Warner Bros. has debuted the box art for this release.
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

Oscilloscope Picks Up Maxwell McCabe-Lokos' Dark Comedy 'Stanleyville' (EXCLUSIVE)

One of the high-profile Fantasia deal announcements, the pick-up, brokered with Yellow Veil Pictures, will see Oscilloscope open “Stanleyville” in U.S. theaters this Winter. More from Variety. XYZ Films Takes North American Rights to Travis Taute's Fantasia Premiere 'Indemnity' (EXCLUSIVE) Alt-Right Meme Culture Documentary 'You Can't Kill Meme' Swooped on...
Movieshorrornews.net

The Super Media Bros Podcast with Filmmaker Geno McGahee (Rise of the Scarecrows: Hell on Earth)

Filmmakers Geno McGahee & Gregory Hatanaka Speak About RISE OF THE SCARECROWS: HELL ON EARTH, SAMURAI COP 2: DEADLY VENGEANCE & MUCH MORE – Movie News. The Super Media Bros Podcast, the popular show that focuses on film and the upcoming movies to look for has just brought Geno McGahee (RISE OF THE SCARECROWS: HELL ON EARTH, SICKLE) and Gregory Hatanaka (SAMURAI COP 2: DEADLY VENGEANCE, MAD COWGIRL) onto their show and it was a window into the indie film business and the films that are coming soon from Cinema Epoch.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following HBO Max Controversy, Warner Bros. Strikes Major Deal With AMC For Its 2022 Movies

At the end of 2020, Warner Bros. made the industry-shaking announcement that all of their movies would be getting released simultaneously in theaters and on their new streaming service, HBO Max. The results have been a bit of a mixed bag ever since – with filmmakers like Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan not hiding their views on the move, and ongoing controversy regarding digital services stealing audiences away from cinemas. The distribution plan is scheduled to continue through the end of December, a time period that includes the release of the untitled Matrix 4 – but thanks to a new deal struck between the studio and AMC Theatres, we know it won't be stretching into 2022.
Movies/Film

AMC Reaches Deal With Warner Bros for 45 Day Theatrical Window in 2022

It’s a scary, uncertain time for the entire movie industry, and for theater owners in particular. Covid variants coupled with vaccine hesitance is proving unpredictable for an industry built on bringing people together in enclosed spaces, but it seems that AMC and Warner Bros are banking on 2022 being better.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

BBC Studios, Applause Continue Partnership With ‘Guilt’ Indian Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

BBC Studios India and India’s Applause Entertainment are continuing their partnership with the Indian adaptation of British crime drama “Guilt.” The as-yet-untitled drama will be directed by Shaad Ali (“Bunty Aur Babli”), whose adaptation of hit French series “Call My Agent,” also for Applause, is in the works. The six-part “Guilt” adaptation, in the Hindi language, will be headlined by Jaideep Ahlawat (Amazon’s “Paatal Lok”) and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub (Amazon’s “Tandav”). They will play brothers whose lives spin out of control when a tragic accident occurs. The cast also includes Tina Desai (“Sense8”), Shruti Seth (“Mentalhood”), Maya Alagh (“Adaalat”), Mugdha Godse...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Chad Stahelski Developing Adaptation Of Trevanian’s ‘Shibumi’ For Warner Bros

EXCLUSIVE: Even as he is about to start production on the fourth John Wick pic, Chad Stahelski continues to stay busy building up his development slate. Sources say he has come on to produce an adaptation of Trevanian’s Shibumi at Warner Bros. He will produce the project through his 87Eleven banner, with partners Alex Young and Jason Spitz joining him as producers. Although there is no attachment at this time, the idea would be to develop the project as a potential directing vehicle in the future. Published in 1979, the novel by Trevanian (the pseudonym of Rodney William Whitaker) details the struggle...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

A24, Square Peg to Develop Adrian Tomine’s ‘The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist’ as TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Square Peg and A24 are teaming to develop Adrian Tomine’s graphic memoir “The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist” for television as an animated series, Variety has learned exclusively. The memoir, first published in 2020, explores Tomine’s life through a series of autobiographical sketches. When a sudden medical incident lands Tomine in the emergency room, he begins to question if it was really all worthwhile: despite the accolades and opportunities of a seemingly charmed career, it’s the gaffes, humiliations, slights, and insults he’s experienced (or caused) within the industry that loom largest in his memory. Tomine is adapting the book for the screen. Ari Aster,...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Crip Camp’ Co-Director Jim LeBrecht Attached to Adapt Coming-of-Age Story ‘Good Kings Bad Kings’ (Exclusive)

Jim LeBrecht — the Oscar-nominated co-director behind the Netflix and Higher Ground doc Crip Camp — and Hollis Rich will adapt Susan Nussbaum’s award-winning novel Good Kings Bad Kings, a coming-of-age story that centers on characters with disabilities.  Nussbaum’s novel, which earned the PEN/Bellweather Award in 2012, has been acquired by The Great production banner Echo Lake Entertainment. The story takes place in a residential facility in Chicago for older teens and young adults, all of whom have some form of disability. The series, developed as a half-hour dramatic comedy, centers around Joanne Madsen, a woman who starts working at the facility...
MoviesComicBook

Warner Bros. and AMC Theatres Agree To Exclusive but Shorter Theatrical Window For 2022 Films

In December of 2020 WarnerMedia made a surprising reveal, that its entire 2021 theatrical slate would debut in theaters and stream on HBO Max (at no additional cost) day and date. For many this was thought of as the beginning of the end for theatrical exhibition, including the suits at AMC Theatres, but speaking during their quarterly earnings call this afternoon have confirmed a deal has been reached. AMC CEO Adam Aron revealed that an agreement for a 45-day exclusive theatrical window for all of Warner Bros. 2022 feature films has come together, meaning that films like The Batman will only appear in theaters upon release.
MoviesThe Verge

AMC and Warner Bros. have agreed to make movies exclusive to theaters for 45 days

AMC and Warner Bros. have struck a deal to have the studio’s movies stay exclusive to theaters for 45 days, instead of being immediately available digitally (via The Hollywood Reporter). The news was announced by AMC CEO Adam Aron during an earnings call, and it means that Warner Bros. won't be making its 2022 movies, which include The Batman and Sesame Street, available at home (or on HBO Max) until just over six weeks after they’re released in theaters.
BusinessMiddletown Press

ABC Signature Re-Ups Production Deal With Adam Ciralsky's P3 Media (EXCLUSIVE)

P3 Media is an intellectual property generator and incubator that is driven by the model of bringing IP engines in-house and churning out premium IP-driven content. Some of P3 Media’s projects in development with ABC Signature include an adaptation of Ciralsky’s Vanity Fair article “The Rise and Fall of Bitcoin Billionaire Arthur Hayes,” which Hulu bought the rights to after a competitive bidding war. It also has a limited series with Marshawn Lynch’s BeastMode Productions about finding justice for Black teen Terry Harrington, who was framed for the murder of a white police veteran. P3 Media was designed around Ciralsky’s catalog; Alex Foster (“The Voices”) helms development for P3.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Deadline

Inner Voice Artists & Immaterial Agents Set The Munoz Brothers To Adapt YA Novel ‘Iceland’s Mountain Factory’ For TV

EXCLUSIVE: Mexican filmmaking duo the Munoz Brothers, who made the 2019 comedy-drama Paper Boats, have been set to adapt Kristín Helga Gunnarsdóttir’s young adult novel Iceland’s Mountain Factory. The book was inspired by the Greta Thunberg movement. It follows a group of young graduates from a mountaineering academy in the south-east of Iceland who get stuck in a fierce storm, taking refuge in an old hut, where they decide to set up a free state dedicated to nature and sustainability. When one of the girls in the group, an established environmental activist and influencer, is found dead one morning, everything changes. The project, titled The Mountain Factory, comes from Los Angeles and Oslo-based management company Inner Voice Artists and Nordic literary agency Immaterial Agents, which recently struck a partnership to co-rep book rights for film and TV adaptations. Inner Voice Artists will produce the TV series, while also co-selling book rights alongside Immaterial Agents. Icelandic author Gunnarsdóttir has established herself as a leading Nordic children’s author, having penned 25 books, including a popular series based on the character Fíasól.

Comments / 0

Community Policy