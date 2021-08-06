Cancel
Hornell, NY

Hancock, Spitulnik attend Premier New York State American Legion Auxiliary Youth Program

Hornell Evening Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHORNELL — The 2021 Session of the American Legion Auxiliary Empire Girls State program, held virtually from June 27 to July 3, featured a pair of Hornell natives. Empire Girls State is a hands-on week-long educational workshop, focusing on Americanism and the political process, sponsored by the New York State American Legion Auxiliary. The goal of the program is to help students to better understand democratic ideals and the part we as individuals play in carrying out these ideals. This program, which has been accredited by the National College Credit Recommendation Service (National CCRS) is a non-partisan attempt to teach high school junior girls about government, politics, and Americanism.

