Let me ask a simple and common sense question. If this government (Democrat) controlled is so concerned about the Covid-19 virus and the Delta variant why are they allowing all these ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS to enter the country untested for the virus? The answer is simple! Biden and his minions bigger concern is they get this people in here, and get them registered to vote so the Democrats can remain in power and continue to pass their Socialist agenda! You wonder how the virus continues to spread? Well, now you know. It’s more about getting more illegal voters that it is about stopping the virus. Untested illegals being distributed all over America, potentially spreading the virus everywhere they go!!! Make your voice known, and contact your elected officials including Governor Kay Ivey. Demand that the border be secured and illegal immigration halted.