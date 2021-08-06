Cancel
Oroville, CA

Letter: The drought is all Newsom’s fault?

By Letters to the Editor
Chico Enterprise-Record
 6 days ago

“Manmade drought” was the sign on the lectern used by LaMalfa, Gallagher and Nielsen in their press conference atop Oroville Dam, as seen in Wednesday’s E-R. I am happy to see that these climate deniers have come around to understanding that climate change, and the drought caused by it, is manmade. Oh … wait … no, what they apparently mean is that the governor has caused this drought, forest fires and lack of water in Lake Oroville. Give us a break!

#Drought#Forest Fires#Climate Change#Lake Oroville#Lamalfa Gallagher#Republican
