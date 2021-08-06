Letter: The drought is all Newsom’s fault?
“Manmade drought” was the sign on the lectern used by LaMalfa, Gallagher and Nielsen in their press conference atop Oroville Dam, as seen in Wednesday’s E-R. I am happy to see that these climate deniers have come around to understanding that climate change, and the drought caused by it, is manmade. Oh … wait … no, what they apparently mean is that the governor has caused this drought, forest fires and lack of water in Lake Oroville. Give us a break!www.chicoer.com
