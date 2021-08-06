3 Cumberland County high school football teams set for jamboree in Robeson County

LUMBERTON — After a three-month break, high school football teams in Cumberland County are set to return to the field next week for three days of scrimmages. Ahead of the county’s two-day jamboree, which is scheduled for Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 and features each of the 10 public school squads, three teams will head down to Robeson County on Aug. 11 for the Battle of the Carolinas at Lumberton High School.