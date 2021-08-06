UFC 265 Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane fight card and odds

Toyota Center in Houston hosts Saturday’s UFC 265 fight card. Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane clash in a heavyweight title fight as the main event. The main card can be seen on pay-per-view on ESPN+ beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the odds and lines for the UFC 265 Lewis vs. Gane fight card; be sure to check out our UFC picks and predictions.

Lewis and Gane rank second and third, respectively, in the heavyweight division but will be fighting for the interim title strap. Gane is 9-0, including 6-0 at the UFC level, while Lewis is 25-7 and on a four-fight win streak dating back to 2019.

The two are fighting for the interim heavyweight title, even though true champion Francis Ngannou should still stand in the way. The UFC 265 main event is somewhat controversial, as Ngannou’s manager said “The Predator” was fit and able to fight.

UFC 265 Lewis vs. Gane: Odds

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 5:25 a.m. ET.

Derrick Lewis (+280) vs. Ciryl Gane (-400)

“The Black Beast” is a moderate underdog against the lower-ranked but undefeated “Bon Gamin.” A $100 bet on Lewis would return a profit of $280 with the upset victory. The same wager on Gane would return a profit of just $25 if he takes care of business.

Jose Aldo (-115) vs. Pedro Munhoz (-110)

Aldo (29-7) is a slight favorite against Munhoz (19-5, 1 NC) in a bantamweight bout set as the penultimate fight of UFC 265. Aldo has a 1-inch height advantage but 5-inch reach advantage.

Michael Chiesa (-105) vs. Vicente Luque (-120)

Luque, a.k.a. “The Silent Assassin,” is 20-7-1 and has an implied win probability of 54.55% against the 18-4 “Maverick” Chiesa. They’re ranked sixth and fifth, respectively, in the welterweight division.

Tecia Torres (-145) vs. Angela Hill (+115)

Torres (12-5) and Hill (13-9) clash in a women’s strawweight bout. The combatants are each 2-2 over their last four fights and rank 10th and 12th in the division, respectively. Torres is favored with an implied win probability of 59.18%.

Song Yadong (+100) vs. Casey Kenney (-125)

Yadong (16-5-1, 1 NC) and Kenney (16-3-1) are both unranked in the bantamweight division. They’re both coming off a loss in their last fight, with Yadong losing to Kyler Phillips via unanimous decision at UFC 259 and Kenney falling to Dominick Cruz via split decision on the same card.

UFC 265 Lewis vs. Gane: How to watch

When: Saturday; Prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET with the main card at 10 p.m. ET and the main event starting around midnight ET

Where: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

