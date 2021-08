CLEVELAND, Ohio - This Five for Friday entry comes courtesy of John and Apryl Dudas. John is co-owner of Carol and John’s Comic Book Shop in Cleveland (17462 Lorain Ave) which will be taking part in Free Comic Book Day this Saturday along with many other stores across Northeast Ohio. In addition, the store will be hosting artists associated with Genghis Con Cleveland next month on September 11th to help raise funds to bring the small press & independent comics convention back next year after this year’s show was cancelled due to the pandemic.