Biden wants 500,000 EV charging stations. Here's where they should go

In a recent story CleanTechnica shared, we revealed some of the specific amounts the latest version of an infrastructure bill would spend on various climate and clean transport initiatives. While small in comparison to the other big ticket items, it allocates $7.5 billion for the construction of new charging stations. This is half of what President Biden wanted (for 500,000 stations), but is still about $7.5 billion more than I was expecting to ever get through the U.S. Senate. In other words, half is better than nothing.