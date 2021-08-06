Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden wants 500,000 EV charging stations. Here's where they should go

By Joann Muller
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fewer than 10% of Americans have easy access to an electric vehicle charging station, and those who do tend to be wealthy and white. Why it matters: The Biden administration wants EVs to comprise 50% of all new car sales by 2030, an ambitious target that will likely require broader consumer incentives. But if electric vehicles are going to achieve mass market adoption, people also need to be able to find charging plugs.

www.axios.com

Comments / 1

Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
54K+
Followers
23K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ev#Americans#Congress#Mobilyze Ai#Latino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Carselectrek.co

How much does it cost to charge a Tesla?

When thinking about a future electric vehicle purchase like a Tesla, your first thought might be, “how much does a Tesla cost?” Well, we’ve already covered that for you. If you’re like many people and are new to the world of electric vehicles, your next question might be, “how much does it cost to charge a Tesla?”
CarsPosted by
FOX2Now

Which states have the most electric cars?

Electric vehicles are the future of transportation. States like California and Massachusetts have announced that all new vehicles sold in both states will be electric by 2035. Automakers are also announcing aggressive EV mandates, including Volkswagen and General Motors, which will stop selling internal-combustion-engined vehicles by 2035. According to IHS...
EconomyPopular Science

Tesla’s new adapter will let other car companies use its Fast Charging stations

Electric cars are on the rise in the United States. Nearly half of all car-buying adults are open to the idea of bringing a battery-powered vehicle into their home, and automakers like Ford are reporting triple-digit sales increases of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. But finding a charger on the road, which can be challenging, may soon become easier thanks to electric automaker Tesla: The company recently pledged to open its proprietary charging network to other electric vehicles in late 2021.
BusinessNewsweek

Here's Where Tesla Produces Its Electric Cars Around the World

With new production facilities expected to come online in Austin, Texas and Berlin by the end of the year, Tesla has been steadily increasing its manufacturing footprint since opening its first factory 11 years ago. Founded in 2003, Tesla started its venture into electric vehicles by manufacturing the first-generation Roadster,...
Economyinputmag.com

This is how Tesla’s Supercharger stations will work for other EVs

Tesla plans on opening its global network of Supercharger electric charging stations to non-Tesla vehicles. The stations have, up to now, exclusively charged the company’s own cars, and that’s been seen as a special perk of owning a Tesla. But opening the stations to allow any car to charge at them could boost CEO Elon Musk’s stated mission of advancing a sustainable future, as Tesla by far operates the largest electric charging network in the world.
CarsTree Hugger

How Many Electric Cars Are on the Road in the United States?

Electric vehicles represent less than 1% of vehicles on American roads today (including cars, pickup trucks, and vans), but their numbers are increasing, and expectations are that within the next decade, they will dominate the American car market. It's happened before with other disruptive technologies, and the signs look the same for EVs.
TeslaCleanTechnica

The Infrastructure Bill’s $7.5B For EV Charging Stations Can Do A LOT

In a recent story CleanTechnica shared, we revealed some of the specific amounts the latest version of an infrastructure bill would spend on various climate and clean transport initiatives. While small in comparison to the other big ticket items, it allocates $7.5 billion for the construction of new charging stations. This is half of what President Biden wanted (for 500,000 stations), but is still about $7.5 billion more than I was expecting to ever get through the U.S. Senate. In other words, half is better than nothing.
Politicskoamnewsnow.com

U.S. Market Should Be 40% EVs in 2030: Biden

President Joe Biden is seeking a voluntary pledge from auto manufacturers that would see EVs make up 40% of new U.S. vehicle sales by 2030. The plan is expected to be announced as early as next week, according to a report by the Reuter’s news service. It would come as part of a broader push by the White House to tighten vehicle fuel economy and emissions standards, reversing a rollback enacted during the Trump Administration.
Carsmarketplace.org

When it comes to electric car charging, it’s all about location, location, location

Yesterday, we talked about how the growing market for electric vehicles is affecting the supply chain for batteries. Today, how about where to charge all those batteries?. I have an electric car, and a lot more people will by 2025. Global sales will triple by 2025, according to estimates by IHS Markit. But it’s not just about the number of cars, it’s also about the number of chargers. Let me tell you, it can be a little tricky to keep it powered up all the time.
Politicsgmauthority.com

Biden Admin Wants Automakers To Commit To 40 Percent EV Sales By 2030

The Biden Administration is urging automakers to ensure their product portfolios consist of 40 percent electric vehicles by 2030 as part of an effort to reduce domestic carbon emissions. According to Reuters, the Biden Administration and major automakers are currently in discussion regarding the voluntary EV target. Minute details of...
Presidential Election95.5 FM WIFC

Biden to set target for 50% EVs by 2030; industry backs goal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Thursday setting a target to make half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles and propose new vehicle emissions rules to cut pollution through 2026, the White House said. Biden’s goal, which is not legally...

Comments / 1

Community Policy