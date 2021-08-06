Today's letters: Readers comment on the coronavirus, Gov. DeSantis and renewable energy
A recent article asserted that Democratic states are outperforming Florida in vaccinations and new virus cases. But, Florida ranks 23rd in vaccinations of the 12-and-older population per capita in the country, and is 10th in vaccinations of the 65-and-older population per capita. The two Democratic states, California and New York, compared to Florida are ranked 19th and 26th in vaccinations of the 65-and-older population.www.ocala.com
