Today's letters: Readers comment on the coronavirus, Gov. DeSantis and renewable energy

Star-Banner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent article asserted that Democratic states are outperforming Florida in vaccinations and new virus cases. But, Florida ranks 23rd in vaccinations of the 12-and-older population per capita in the country, and is 10th in vaccinations of the 65-and-older population per capita. The two Democratic states, California and New York, compared to Florida are ranked 19th and 26th in vaccinations of the 65-and-older population.

Gov. DeSantis: Dereliction of duty

The COVID-19 pandemic rages on despite the antipathy and distrust many in Florida manifest daily. With Gov. Ron DeSantis issuing emergency mandates every other day curbing the way counties and municipalities deal with the crisis, Florida has gone from being known as the “Sunshine State” to the “Epicenter of COVID-19.” While DeSantis tours the country in what some are describing as “preliminary campaigning” for the 2024 presidential race, Florida is at war with COVID19 and its new sinister cousin, the Delta variant. The variant has become the new dominant factor in the coronavirus arsenal, responsible for inflicting a more potent and lethal disease upon its unsuspecting hosts. In many instances the disease is a lethal weapon in the bodies of the unvaccinated host.
As Coronavirus Rages In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis Melts Down Over Ice Cream

As Florida battles a surge in coronavirus cases and a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is getting caught up in a food fight. On Tuesday, DeSantis added British brand conglomerate Unilever to the state’s list of “scrutinized companies” because one of its divisions, Ben & Jerry’s, announced last month that it would stop ice cream sales in Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem. The move could ultimately prohibit Florida from having investments in Unilever or any contracts with the company and its subsidiaries if it doesn’t reverse course in 90 days.
Comments on DeSantis's Facebook page reveal a microcosm of discourse in FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis held a fairly standard press conference Wednesday to kick off the new school year, streaming the event onto his Facebook page. But the comments section came alive with political conversations from Floridians and others. Those comments provided a wide-ranging sampling of opinions about the governor, his handling of the pandemic,  and the […] The post Comments on DeSantis’s Facebook page reveal a microcosm of discourse in FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
A letter from doctors to Gov. DeSantis as schools open | Column

Physicians across Florida are concerned about Florida’s children and their risk of COVID-19 infections. As the virus burns through Florida, health care providers feel we are fighting this fire without any leadership from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Blocking communities from making local decisions to protect themselves with his top-down, one-size-fits-all edict will only make matters worse.
DeSantis confronts growing resistance over COVID-19 handling

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing growing resistance to his hard-line stance against COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates. Officials in a handful of Florida school districts are moving to flout DeSantis’s July 30 executive order banning schools from requiring students to wear face masks, even as his administration threatens to withhold pay to superintendents and school board members who defy his orders.
COVID In Florida: Gov. DeSantis Downplays Coronavirus Threat As State Breaks New Hospitalization Record

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down Tuesday in defending his actions and his ban of mask mandates just as the state once again broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. During an event at Shark Valley in the Everglades, DeSantis gave a reporter a terse response when he was asked about seven children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital with COVID, two in the ICU. The question was could masks have helped? “You’re blaming the kids saying they weren’t wearing masks so they’re in the ICU.  With all due respect, I find that deplorable to blame a victim who ends up being...
Tuesday update: COVID-19 news for Marion County and Florida

Here's a look at the top COVID-19 stories from around the state. Want to see more top stories of the day? To stay connected with our comprehensive coverage of COVID-19 in Florida, sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter. CDC: Marion's one-week total of new hospitalizations ticks up to 257.
LETTER: Don't point fingers at Gov. DeSantis

To all the finger pointers aimed at our governor, please know that Florida is the favorite place for those persons entering (invading) our country at our southern border. Those persons are mostly not tested and none treated for Covid before being transported all over our country. Could that possibly be...
LETTER: DeSantis, Scott, Steube, that's Florida for you

So I'm driving down Midway Boulevard and look to the left and there in a church parking lot is a pickup truck with a Confederate Qanon flag and thought isn't that Florida in a "nut"shell. Govenor Degutless doesn't want to declare a state of emergency because it might scare tourism...
Letters: Gov. DeSantis is putting Floridians at risk

There is a statement "You can't fix stupid," well Gov. Desantis is playing to a base of stupid Floridians hoping that the supporters of his hero the disgraced "other guy" will ensure his reelection. With every denial of the value of wearing a mask, mandating no school shall require mask mandates he puts educated Floridians at risk.
Callers comment on the Alachua County School Board, Haile Homestead, Gov. Ron DeSantis and more

What's on your mind? Call Sound Off, our weekly column of community comments, at 352-337-0368. • We shouldn’t get rid of the historic Haile Homestead. In an age of truth and reconciliation, they do a good job at teaching everyone the good, the bad and the ugly. They don’t whitewash or glorify slavery; they tell the whole story, including those of the enslaved laborers.
Readers comment on Gov. DeSantis' COVID record, masks in schools and solar power

The Republican war on reason rages on, led by Ron DeSantis. In May and June, DeSantis lifted all COVID restrictions and permanently prohibited local governments from issuing any new COVID restrictions. Now Florida is the epicenter of the COVID surge, responsible for 1 in 5 new cases nationally, while establishing new daily hospitalization and infection records.

