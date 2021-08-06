Flowers, music leader at East Bladen and E’town Middle, is district Teacher of the Year

FLOWERS FILE

• Family: Jeff Flowers, husband; daughter, Allison Flowers.

• Education: Master of Divinity degree from Campbell University; bachelor’s in music education from East Carolina University; graduate of the old Acme-Delco High School.

• Career: Director of bands at Leland Middle School for five years; director of bands at Acme-Delco High and Hallsboro Middle for five years; band director, guitar instructor at Cape Fear Middle School for one year; band director at East Columbus High School for one year; director of bands at Bladenboro High School and Spaulding Monroe Middle School for two years; band director at West Columbus High School for three years; band director at East Lee Junior High School for one year; band director at West Columbus High School for five years; and an oboist with the 26th Army Band in Brooklyn, New York, for three years.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Brenda Flowers wanted to encourage participation in music.

Not wanting cost to be a detriment to the students, she brought in new instruments. And new life has come to the band program at East Bladen High School.

Flowers has been chosen the Teacher of the Year in Bladen County Schools. She’s about to start her 25th year in education, and will be representing the school district in regional and potentially state competition.

“I am honored to be a part of the team and to have been chosen to represent East Bladen High School and Bladen County Schools as their teacher of the year,” Flowers said. “I’m proud to be a part of a school system that partners with parents and the community to provide the best educational opportunities for the students of Bladen County.”

Flowers grew up in the Riegelwood area of Columbus County and graduated from the old Acme-Delco High School. She decided to settle down in Bladen County, where her husband was raised.

In addition to being a teacher, Flowers is an ordained minister. Throughout her teaching career, she has also worked in churches in the areas of music and educational ministry. About two and a half years ago she was hired as the minister of music at Elizabethtown Baptist Church.

Flowers said the school has a great team of educators and administrators who work diligently for their students every day. She said the band program has had difficult years, but she wants to get it back on track.

One important project she has worked on was to help get a lease/purchase plan started for many much-needed instruments for the Bladen County Schools band programs. These instruments are the larger, more expensive instruments, that individual student families are not able to purchase.

Flowers said that the superintendent and Board of Education supported the plan and committed to spend more than $150,000 over a five-year period giving the band programs new instruments.

She got inspiration for this project after seeing students’ desire to be in band without being able to take on the financial burden. She set a goal to make sure that every student who wanted to learn to play an instrument wouldn’t be denied the opportunity because of financial reasons.

Flowers talked with people in the community about the schools’ needs and quickly began receiving donations.

“With the help of Jim Varno of Varno Musical Instrument Repair, I’ve managed to get many instruments repaired and into the hands of the students who need them,” she said. “Over the years I’ve seen the tremendous impact that arts education programs make on the lives of students. I want to do everything I can to help provide quality arts education programs and experiences for the students of Bladen County.”

Flowers noted that to be teacher of the year, it starts with peers recognizing the contributions made to the team. She loves her jobs and feels her peers are the best, looking forward to getting up and going to work every day.

She said she finds the greatest rewards in watching her students grow and seeing them enjoy making music together.

Brenda plans to work with the Bladen County School system until she retires. Her passion is meeting the individual needs of all children and developing the whole child.

“We need excellent academic and vocational curriculums and arts education programs to be made available to all students,” Flowers said. “I honestly believe teachers can make a tremendous impact on the lives of the students they teach. My top priority as a teacher is to be a mentor for my students and to help them to grow and to be successful as musicians and in every other aspect of their lives.”

Her main goal after the pandemic is to get back in the classroom with all of her students present. She said she is looking forward to hearing them play together and make beautiful music.

Beth Faircloth Pope, who directs band at Clarkton School of Discovery, has known Flowers since they were students at East Carolina.

“Mrs. Flowers holds high standards for herself and her students,” Pope said. “She insists on hard work, while making learning enjoyable for her students. She treats her students as part of a team, which inspires them to achieve and excel.”

Pope said Flowers is committed to the success of her band programs at East Bladen High School and Elizabethtown Middle School, working tirelessly to do whatever is necessary for her students to achieve success.

Melanie Wohlford, a retired music teacher and band director, has known Flowers for many years.

“She is one of the best band directors I have ever seen, as witnessed by the progress she has achieved in such a short amount of time,” Wohlford said. “Brenda is knowledgeable about instrumental pedagogy and goes about it in a patient, yet determined way. She understands what it takes to accomplish a mature band sound. She relates well to the students and is willing to spend time outside the school day to help them achieve their goals. Simply said, Brenda achieves excellence in all she does.”

According to Wohlford, teachers of the year care about their students. They do whatever it takes to educate them. They reach out, often finding out their students’ interests, so they can develop a rapport with them.

“All of these qualities perfectly describe Brenda Flowers,” Wohlford said. “Brenda is well-prepared when she steps in front of her students, and expects the same from them. She instills discipline, self-control, and, because she is such a fine musician herself, she instills fine musicianship in her students. She cares about her students and they know it. Brenda Flowers’ students know she loves them. Bladen County is fortunate, indeed, to have her.”

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-247-9132 or bdavis@bladenjournal.com.