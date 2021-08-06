The 49-day wait to get an engineering job

Heber City Corporation has an immediate opening for a full-time Engineering Technician. This job requires the following essential functions: Acts as an administrative assistant to the Engineering Department. Maintains files and detailed status lists of subdivisions, City Capital Improvement Projects, and related facilities; i.e. roads, water, sewer, drainage, etc. Administers subdivision escrow accounts using basic accounting principles. Assists in the research and preparation of annual Department budget. Prepares miscellaneous monthly and annual status and statistical reports for state and local agencies. Responds to a wide variety of customer questions related to engineering departmental functions and general City questions. Updates City utility maps using new and old record drawings, capital project drawings, and field information. Assists in the creation and updating of City GIS infrastructure maps.
