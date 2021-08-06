Cancel
The 49-day wait to get an engineering job

By Erica Pandey
Engineering job seekers wait an average of 49 days to get hired after submitting job applications, per a new LinkedIn analysis. The big picture: Employers are desperate to fill a record number of open positions across industries, but the hiring process is still taking a long time for some types of jobs.

