Kanye West had so much fun at his first Donda listening party, he decided to do it again. On Thursday night, Kanye invited everyone to his new home (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) in Atlanta and played the latest version of his tenth studio album, Donda. This time, things were a little different, though. He finally ditched his red outfit in favor of a Balençiaga spiked jacket and a bullet proof vest. He wasn’t alone this time, either. After wandering around an empty field by himself two weeks ago, he was joined by dozens of fans who danced around him in a large circle. It was a celebratory night.