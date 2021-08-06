Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Chronicle sequel in development

By Celebretainment
thehendersonnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 'Chronicle' sequel is in the works. Producer John Davis has confirmed that a follow-up to the 2012 sci-fi thriller is in development and that the new movie will be led by women. John, the founder of Davis Entertainment, told Forbes: "We're working on 'Chronicle 2' right now, and I...

www.thehendersonnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Dane Dehaan
Person
Josh Trank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Davis Entertainment#Chronicle 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

Michael B. Jordan's Chronicle Movie is Getting Female-Led Sequel

It has been almost 10 years since Chronicle gave us a super-powered Michael B. Jordan and it's about time for a follow-up to the critically acclaimed sci-fi flick. Chronicle 2 is currently in development and this time, the story is told from a female point of view. In 2012, audiences...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Waterworld sequel series is in the works

The potential series would follow the characters of the Kevin Costner-led 1995 post-apocalyptic action film set in a world where the sea level has risen over 25,000 feet, covering all land, "20 years later. All those people, 20 years later," John Davis, who produced the original movie, tells Collider. But he wouldn't mention any specific actors involved. "We're going to do the streaming version of that movie, the continuation of that movie," said Davis. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg is attached to direct the project which is expected to be shopped to streaming services. "We're not 100% sure on the approach to the show. But definitely, we're in the building stages right now," added John Fox, Davis' producing partner.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Chronicle 2’ In Development: Set 10 Years Later With Female College Students Getting Superpowers

It’s been nearly 10 years since Josh Trank‘s “Chronicle,” the sci-fi hit that launched his career, now-disgraced screenwriter Max Landis‘ career and boosted the viability of actors like Dane DeHaan and Micheal B. Jordan. “Chronicle” sequel ideas were thrown around at the time and discussed over the years, but no film materialized. The success of the film quickly shot Trank onto the A-list, and its success convinced the studio to allow him to reboot “Fantastic Four” and landed him a “Star Wars” film; the latter of which he would eventually exit following allegations of troublesome behavior on the set of the aforementioned Marvel movie.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Gender-Swapped “Chronicle 2” In The Works

Nearly a decade after Josh Trank’s found footage sci-fi hit “Chronicle” hit the screen, an update has come on a potential sequel that sounds like more of a minor reboot of the property. Speaking with Forbes to promote “Jungle Cruise,” producer John Davis says the project is being worked on...
MoviesGeekTyrant

A Female-Led CHRONICLE Sequel is in The Works at 20th Century Studios

Nine years after the release of director Josh Trank’s found-footage sci-fi thriller Chronicle, we learn that 20th Century Studios is developing a sequel. The news was confirmed by producer John Davis during an interview with Forbes. He also reveals that it will be a female-led film and teased some plot points:
Moviesthehendersonnews.com

Clancy Browns joins John Wick 4

Clancy Brown has joined 'John Wick: Chapter 4'. The 62-year-old actor has been added to the cast of the latest movie of the action franchise, but his role is being kept tightly under wraps for now. Director Chad Stahelski told Deadline: "I have been a fan of Clancy Brown’s since...
Atlanta, GAcreativeloafing.com

SCREEN TIME: ‘Chronicles of Soul’

Two new documentaries prove that live music can be the best time capsule. A recording of a band playing at a venue does more than capture a single song. Look and listen closely enough, and you can find evidence of the fashion and tastes of the era, the trends in genre and performance styles, even traces of the politics of the time.
Moviesthehendersonnews.com

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II cast in By All

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is to star in 'By All'. The 35-year-old actor has signed up for the dystopian crime thriller that will be directed by Steven Caple Jr. Warner Bros. have acquired the rights to the film and see it as a potential franchise for the 'Aquaman' star. The plot...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Dwayne Johnson issues warning to fellow DC stars after completing Black Adam shoot

Dwayne Johnson has issued a warning to his fellow DC stars after completing work on Black Adam.The Hollywood star has finished work on the superhero film. He was originally set to be introduced as the antagonist in Shazam!, starring Zachary Levi, but will now make his debut in the standalone.Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directs Johnson in new Disney film Jungle Cruise, Black Adam has completed filming, with the wrestler-turned-actor announcing the news on Twitter.“That a wrap on BLACK ADAM,” he wrote, adding: “Incredible journey. Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second. Boundless...
MoviesMovieWeb

Margot Robbie Takes on Her First Wes Anderson Movie

Margot Robbie is the newest member of the club in Wes Anderson's upcoming film, following Tom Hanks in the roster for first time collaborations. Regular Anderson players Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and Adrien Brody have already been cast. The plot is, as usual, under wraps, but it is rumored she will have a supporting role.
MoviesGeekTyrant

John Lithgow Joins Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese' KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

John Lithgow is the latest actor to join the cast of director Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Lithgow will take on the role of a prosecutor. The film is based on David Grann’s novel, and the story is set in 1920s Oklahoma. It depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Here’s a description of the story:
CelebritiesPopculture

Richard Donner's Cause of Death Revealed

Richard Donner, the prolific Hollywood director and producer known for his work on the Lethal Weapon films, Superman The Movie, The Goonies, and countless others, died from heart disease and heart failure. More than a month after his wife, Lauren Schuler Donner, and his business manager confirmed his Monday, July 5 death at the age of 91, Donner's death certificate was released.
Movieskiss104fm.com

Watch teaser-trailer to 'A Journal for Jordan'; Tessa Thompson & Ruth Negga's 'Passing' gets official release date

The first-look teaser for Denzel Washington's romantic drama, A Journal for Jordan, has been released. Directed by Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan, the film is based on Dana Canedy's New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name. It's inspired by Canedy's love affair with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who was killed in 2006 in Iraq when his son, Jordan, was just seven months old. The story centers on the journal King left behind for his son, filled with important life lessons. As previously reported, A Journal for Jordan will play in limited release on December 10 in New York and LA and then go to wide theatrical release on December 22.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Will There Be a Jungle Cruise Sequel?

‘Jungle Cruise,’ directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (‘Orphan’), is an adventure film based on the Disney theme park attraction of the same name. Set during the World War I era, it tells the story of Captain Frank Wolff, Dr. Lily Houghton, and her brother MacGregor, who travel to the depths of an Amazon Jungle in search of the Tree of Life, a mythical tree said to have miraculous healing abilities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy