Chronicle sequel in development

The potential series would follow the characters of the Kevin Costner-led 1995 post-apocalyptic action film set in a world where the sea level has risen over 25,000 feet, covering all land, "20 years later. All those people, 20 years later," John Davis, who produced the original movie, tells Collider. But he wouldn't mention any specific actors involved. "We're going to do the streaming version of that movie, the continuation of that movie," said Davis. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg is attached to direct the project which is expected to be shopped to streaming services. "We're not 100% sure on the approach to the show. But definitely, we're in the building stages right now," added John Fox, Davis' producing partner.