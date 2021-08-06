Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

ALL ABOUT DOGS: What factors contribute to a dog's longevity?

Herald Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: What is the best way to find a "genetically sound" puppy?. Answer: In 2019 I was on this very same quest. I'll begin by mentioning there are many dogs in shelter situations who need a good home. Most, but not all of these dogs, are mixed breed. In other words they're "mutts."

www.heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Health#Dog Breeding#Dog Adoption#Australian#Dogsbestfriendflorida Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Longevity
Related
PetsPosted by
Reader's Digest

17 Calm Dog Breeds with Easygoing Personalities

The calmest dog breeds you’ll want to bring home. When it comes to calm dog breeds, our list includes low maintenance dogs, lazy dog breeds, and the best apartment dogs. Of course, we didn’t forget about large dog breeds that, despite their size, love to plop down and sprawl out across your body like a lap dog. These calm dog breeds might enjoy a game of fetch with kids in the backyard or be more inclined to let someone else fetch something—like their yummy treat. Some dogs don’t shed much, while others may need regular brushing, but what they all have in common is a mellow attitude that suits families. We spoke with a veterinarian and two professional dog trainers/behaviorists for recommendations. It’s important to note that all dogs are individuals, and training and socialization are essential for families and dogs to live happily ever after.
PetsHello Magazine

5 naughtiest dog breeds most likely to wreak havoc at home

Pet owners will know that having a cat or dog is not always an easy experience. Many are familiar with the chaos that ensues when a furry destroyer is introduced into our homes. Scratched furniture, chewed skirting boards, broken plant pots and stolen food - not to mention the accidents on the carpet.
Petscountryliving.com

10 dog breeds most likely to suffer with separation anxiety

The 10 dog breeds most likely to exhibit signs of separation anxiety have been revealed, with Labrador Retrievers at the top of the list. While the world is opening up again, many dogs have built over-dependency during lockdown and could struggle to cope. Research conducted by Furbo found that some...
Petscountryliving.com

6 common mistakes owners make when walking their dogs

Walking our dogs is an enjoyable bonding activity, but some common errors can make it less fun for other pups, ramblers and farmers. From not closing gates to poor recall training, it's vital to avoid the mistakes pet owners make when dog walking. Previous research conducted by Forthglade found that...
PetsPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Your Dog Hates This- And I Have Been Guilty of Doing It- Are You?

If you have a pet, you probably love them like they are part of the family. And when that's the case, we all will, from time to time, treat them like a person. Dressing them up in costumes at Halloween, put sweaters on them in the winter, and doing some other things that you probably didn't even realize were things that dogs really don't like.
PetsDaily Californian

Why you should get a long-haired chihuahua

Chihuahuas are known for being tiny, feisty and protective. I grew up with a long-haired chihuahua — a chihuahua with long hair — named Bell for 11 years, which is basically half of my life. Although I had to say goodbye, I only have good memories from the little furball that loved to play and always snuggled on top of my gray Jansport backpack. If you’re considering adopting a pet, here’s why you should choose a long-haired chihuahua.
PetsABC 4

The cat that will never stop bringing a smile to your face

Best Friends Animal Society at Lifesaving Center in Sugar House currently has a few dogs and more than 130 cats and kittens that need a loving home. Best Friends would love for anyone looking to adopt a cat or kitten (or two) to check out all the cuties they have available. It is full-on kitten season, so they have lots of litter and mamas whose babies have been adopted, or are ready to be adopted. So whatever age, gender, color, breed you’re looking for, Best Friends probably has it. Please consider adopting a fantastic feline! All cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, so it’s cheaper to adopt than to get a free one and pay for all those services!
Petskiss951.com

The Worlds Healthiest Dog Breeds

Who doesn’t love dogs; they’re mans (and woman’s) best friend after all. When it comes to choosing which kind of dog you want, there can be a lot of factors involved. One thing all dog owners want though, is for their dogs to have long, healthy lives. While all dogs can achieve long and healthy lives, certain breeds are considered healthier than others.
Animalspurewow.com

10 Large Cat Breeds that Make Great Pets

At first glance, it’s easy to toss cats into the “small pet” category. While there are many small cat breeds, the large cat breeds on this list make a very good case for adding felines to the “big pet” category. They certainly aren’t lion-sized, but many are larger than the petite wild cats found around the world. While all domesticated cats retain and display plenty of their wild cat instincts, the kitties on this list actually make excellent pets. (Though we will note that the cat will likely see you as the pet, not the other way around.)
PetsTree Hugger

The Case of the Wandering Puppies

The first puppy showed up in a rural area in Missouri. He was a 12-week-old all-white dog with huge, flag-like ears that were way too big for his gangly body. The sweet puppy also had vision and hearing impairments. Someone found him wandering the road and brought him into a vet’s office for help.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Types of Poodles: 6 Curly Canines Perfect for Growing Families

The poodle is said to be the second most intelligent dog breed. Poodles are the seventh most common breed in the United States, according to the American Kennel Club. Poodle owners know that this breed comes as both large and small dogs, and are available in various colors and sizes. The AKC recognizes three varieties, while other registration organizations like the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FIC) and poodle lovers acknowledge two more. There are several different types of poodles, but all of them are good companion dogs.
Petswashingtonnewsday.com

Adorable dog with both eyes removed is looking for a loving home.

Adorable dog with both eyes removed is looking for a loving home. After becoming ill, this lovely dog had both of her eyes removed and is looking for a new home. Rosie is a 2 year old brown and white Jack Russell terrier who needs a little more attention than most other dogs her age.
PetsNewsweek

The 15 Easiest Dogs to Travel With

Dogs of all shapes and sizes can make the perfect traveling companions for people with a passion for travel, whether by land, sea or air. Globetrotting dog owners should not be restricted to choosing only the smallest breed—even when traveling by airplane—according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). Its Chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy