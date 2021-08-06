Arrest Made After Man Stabbed Several Times In South Philadelphia

View more in
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Man Killed, 4 Others Injured In Shooting Outside Banana’s 876 Bar & Lounge In Olney, Philadelphia Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was killed and four others were injured in a shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Rising Sun Avenue just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. Detectives were on the scene gathering evidence outside Banana’s 876 Bar & Lounge. Police say a man was shot multiple times in the torso and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Four other men were also struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old man was shot once in the arm and once in the leg and is currently listed in critical condition. Two other men — a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old — suffered gunshot wounds and are currently in stable condition, according to police. Another victim is also in stable condition. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Man Critically Injured In North Philadelphia Triple Shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a triple shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened at 2:45 a.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of West Seybert Street. One man is in critical condition. The other two victims are in stable condition. Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gun violence. So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Delaware County, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Police Searching For Rasheed Robinson, Accused Of Killing Man While 2 Young Kids Were In Home
DARBY BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — Police need your help to find a man accused of shooting a man nine times inside a Delaware County home Sunday afternoon with a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old home when it happened. The man police are searching for is a convicted felon with a violent past and while the crime happened in Darby Borough, Rasheed Robinson could be hiding out as far away as Northeast Philly. “It’s urgent to get him off the street. He knows what he did,” Darby Borough Police Chief Joseph Gabe said. Police say Robinson is armed and dangerous. He’s accused of gunning down...
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Teenager Shot In Fairhill; Shooting Also Knocked Out Power In Neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a teenager injured. It happened around midnight Wednesday on the 400 block of West Indiana Avenue in Fairhill. Police say they learned of the shooting after the injured teen showed up at the hospital. They say a bullet also struck a transformer, causing a temporary power outage in the neighborhood. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Man Arrested For Setting Fire At John’s Roast Pork, Philadelphia Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a man has been arrested for setting a fire at a popular cheesesteak joint early Tuesday morning. Police say they responded to a fire at John’s Roast Pork in South Philly at 3 a.m. Fire crews arrived on scene and extinguished a pile of newspapers on fire. Police say they received information that an individual matching the suspect’s description was seen at Front and South Streets. The man was arrested and is facing arson charges and other related offenses. The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Victim Shot In Head In West Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of Haverford Avenue in the Haddington section. Police say one of the victims was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. A woman was also shot in the ankle. They were both taken to the hospital. There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Cavanaugh’s River Deck Fires Security Staff Involved In Fight That Left Man Badly Injured
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cavanaugh’s River Deck in Old City tells CBS3 they have fired security staff involved in a fight that left a man badly injured. The family of Enrique Vargas Jr. says security staffers beat him on Saturday as they were clearing everyone out for the night. The family shared video of the incident with Eyewitness News Monday night, saying they’ve struggled to get answers from management at Cavanaugh’s about what happened and what’s next for those responsible. “Now my brother is sitting in the hospital with brain damage,” said Rolando Pratts, the victim’s brother. “You can see one of the security guards stomping on my brother’s head and then they chase his friend down the block.” Cavanaugh’s tells CBS3 the fired staffers broke their strict rules and protocol, and they are retraining their staff. Police are investigating.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Mother On Life Support, Young Son In Critical Condition After North Philadelphia Hit-And-Run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in a North Philadelphia hit-and-run that left a mother and her young son critically injured. A mother of two is currently on life support and her 3-year-old son is in critical condition after what was supposed to be a leisurely walk to visit a friend and the nail salon. In an area with little to no surveillance, Rebecca Malave and her son, Armani Negron, were run over by at least one vehicle. “If you hit somebody with your vehicle you didn’t necessarily commit a crime. However, once you make that decision to leave...
Montgomery County, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Grandmother Charged After Son Assaults 2-Month-Old In Montgomery County: Prosecutor
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Florida woman faces charges in Montgomery County after prosecutors say she failed to protect her 2-month-old grandson from her son, who was charged with allegedly trying to kill the child. Michelle Rohloff, 63, of West Palm Beach, Fla., is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person. The charges relate to her son, Daniel Rohloff, and the severe beating of his 2-month-old. The initial incident happened on July 27 when investigators with Upper Merion Township and Montgomery County responded to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The original call was for a...
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Man Shot In Eye Along Kelly Drive, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is recovering after he was shot in the eye along Kelly Drive. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at Kelly Drive and Brewery Hill Drive. The victim apparently told police the shooter got into his car and opened fire. There’s no word on a motive and no word on arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Cumberland County, NJ|Posted byCBS Philly
WATCH LIVE: Prosecutors To Give Update On May Fatal Mass Shooting In Fairfield Township
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Prosecutors are expected to make an announcement about the ongoing investigation into a fatal mass shooting in Cumberland County that happened in May. Fourteen people were shot in Fairfield Township near the site of a birthday party. Three people died. Authorities have arrested three people on weapons-related charges in the wake of the shooting. You can watch the press conference on CBSN Philly beginning at 2:30 p.m. What: Press Conference to provide Investigation Update regarding Mass Shooting incident Who: Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae and NJSP Lieutenant Colonel Geoffrey Noble When: Thursday, Aug. 12 Time: 2:30 p.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Dashaun Young, SEPTA Security Guard Caught On Video Punching Customer, Arrested
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former SEPTA guard caught on surveillance video punching a customer is now facing aggravated assault charges. Police arrested Dashaun Young on Monday. Eyewitness News first showed you the surveillance video last month. Police say Young knocked a man to the ground and then repeatedly punched him at the Arrott Transportation Center. At the time, a SEPTA spokesperson said there was some sort of argument that turned physical. “It appears the two were in a verbal disagreement of some type for a couple minutes before it became physical. And then the video shows that the security guard struck the man and the man fell to the ground,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said. Young worked as a private security guard for Allied Universal and we’re told he’s been fired from his job.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
WATCH LIVE: Anti-Violence Press Conference, Rally To Be Held In Philadelphia’s Nicetown Neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A North Philadelphia community is gathering to support peace in the streets as gun violence continues to plague city streets. The press conference will be in the city’s Nicetown section and is expected to begin at 11 a.m. You can watch the press conference on CBSN Philly. What: Anti-violence press conference and rally in Nicetown Who: Nicetown Community Development Corporation, Honorable Cindy Bass, Philadelphia Police Department & Town Watch When: Thursday, Aug. 12 Time: 11 a.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming devices through CBSN Philly. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Philadelphia Man ‘In Hospital With Brain Damage’ After Being Beaten By Cavanaugh’s River Deck Security, Family Says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A family is demanding justice after they say their loved one was beaten outside a bar in Old City by members of the security staff. The family of 26-year-old Enrique Vargas Jr. says he is badly injured after the alleged assault at Cavanaugh’s River Deck on Saturday. The family shared video of the incident with Eyewitness News Monday night, saying they’ve struggled to get answers from management at Cavanaugh’s about what happened and what’s next for those responsible. “Now my brother is sitting in the hospital with brain damage,” said Rolando Pratts, the victim’s brother. A violent bar brawl left...
Burlington County, NJ|Posted byCBS Philly
Valuable Bird Worth $2,500 Stolen In Burlington County, Police Say
BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Burlington County are investigating an unusual theft. Police are looking for the person who stole a Sunset Lorikeet worth $2,500. The bird was taken from Bird Paradise in Burlington City on Monday. According to police, a man stole the bird, then hopped into a green Nissan Altima with a woman. If you’ve seen them or the bird, alert the police.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Philadelphia Woman Killed In Overturned Vehicle Crash After Fatally Hitting Pedestrian Along Route 130 In Burlington County
CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Philadelphia woman was identified as the woman who died after her vehicle was overturned in South Jersey Monday morning. Police say 39-year-old Yanina Barnet, of Philadelphia, was found deceased on the 1900 block of Route 130 South in Cinnaminson just after 2:30 a.m. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle she was driving. The vehicle she was driving struck and killed a pedestrian in the 1900 block of Route 130 South before striking multiple objects and overturning the vehicle, which resulted in her death. The pedestrian’s identity has not been released at this time. Commuter Alert: Deadly crash involving a vehicle and tractor trailer on RT-130 in #CinnaminsonTwp. All lanes are CLOSED SB between Taylors Rd and Industrial Hwy for further investigation. Detours are in place. Watch @CBSPhilly for more details on that incident. pic.twitter.com/nzqg1uwXTy — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) August 9, 2021 Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
Chester County, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Khadija Davis Arrested By Willistown Township Police, Faces Multiple Charges For Shooting Victim
Willistown Township, Pa. (CBS) — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and Willistown Township Police have charged Khadija Davis, 27, of Wayne, for shooting a 33-year-old victim living with Davis’ ex-girlfriend. Davis has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary, false identification to law enforcement, and related offenses for unlawfully entering a home and shooting the victim three times with a child present. Police said Davis shot herself in the foot as the ex-girlfriend tried to gain control of the firearm. Upon arrest, Davis gave a false name and birthdate to the police. She is held on $500,000 cash bail at Chester County Prison. “The defendant’s complete disregard for the lives of two adults and a child is incomprehensible,” District Attorney Deb Ryan said. “My office will vigorously pursue the charges against the defendant in an attempt to bring justice to the victims. Thank you to Willistown Police for bringing a safe resolution to a dangerous situation.” “The defendant endangered the lives of three people in a residential area,” Willistown Police Chief Robert Klinger said. “My officers quickly took control of the situation before more lives were put at risk. We will investigate this incident to the fullest.”
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Man Fighting For His Life After Shot In North Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in North Philadelphia. It happened on the 2600 block of Glenwood Drive around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Police found the victim shot in the chest. He’s in critical condition. Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gun violence. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Sea Isle City, NJ|Posted byCBS Philly
Rowdy, Disruptive Teenager Behavior Has Sea Isle City Residents At Breaking Point
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Sea Isle City is announcing new efforts to try to get a handle on troubling behavior, some of which have been recorded by homeowners. Surveillance video captured a teen helping himself to someone’s fridge in Sea Isle City. In the video, you can see the teen stroll up to a home, walk inside the garage and steal alcohol. Someone nearby then starts chasing after the teen. Another video shows teens walking from house to house attempting to enter through the side doors. It’s this rash of rowdy and disruptive behavior that has residents fed up. Mayor Leonard Desiderio...
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Nearly 70 Gunshots Fired In Drug-Related Shootout That Left Teen Severely Injured In Mayfair, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An overnight shootout left a teenager severely injured. It happened Saturday night on Unruh Avenue in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. Police say two rival groups were shooting at each other just after 8 p.m. “At this time we have counted over 65, approaching 70 shell cases on the scene,” Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said. Nearly six dozen shell casing spanning a full block in Mayfair. “We believe that this gun battle was motivated by a dispute over drug territory in this location,” Pace said. Police say an 18-year-old was injured in the shooting. He was standing on the corner of Unruh Avenue and Walker Street. That’s when a car pulled up and started firing. They say the group he was with returned fire. He was taken in for surgery at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. Several cars were hit with bullets. One car has three bullets in its windshield. A nearby truck also had its windshield shot out and a bullet hole in its side door. “We know that at least two to three gunmen were involved in this shootout,” Pace said. One person was arrested. Police also have one of the weapons that was used. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
