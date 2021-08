PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Congressman Conor Lamb’s decision to run for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate leaves an opening in his House seat in suburban Pittsburgh. But it’s not clear if Lamb’s district will still exist after next year. Every 10 years, the state legislature and governor get to redraw Pennsylvania’s congressional districts. The state is set to lose one of its 18 seats, and Lamb’s run for the Senate could mean the elimination of his congressional district. “I would imagine that Conor Lamb’s seat may be the first on the chopping block,” said Khari Mosley, a local political analyst. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “We don’t...