• There’s a high risk of rip currents on the ocean beaches on the South Shore and the South Fork through this evening. We’re expecting patchy fog before 9 a.m. today, with otherwise sunny skies and a high near 85, with a southwest wind 3 to 7 miles per hour. Friday will be partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 84 and Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 83.