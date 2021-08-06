Rising Tide students explore rare coastal ecosystem
PLYMOUTH – Nine students from Rising Tide Charter Public School recently completed participation in the first Jill S. Crafts Summer Scholars Program: Citizen Science. In cooperation with the Southeastern Massachusetts Pine Barrens Alliance, a conservation organization in Plymouth, the students spent two weeks at SEMPBA's new headquarters engaging with local scientists to explore questions and topics connected to improving the community.www.wickedlocal.com
