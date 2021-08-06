Beauregard, Vernon educator and National Guardsman promoted to major general
After 31 years of military service, Louisiana National Guardsman Keith Waddell was promoted to the rank of major general during a private ceremony in Baton Rouge, Jul. 30. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, commander-in-chief of the LANG, presided over the ceremony and along with Waddell’s wife, Lisa, had the honor of “pinning” the two-star rank insignia on Waddell. According to Governor Edwards, “Appointing Keith as the adjutant general may be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”www.leesvilledailyleader.com
Comments / 0