Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Beauregard, Vernon educator and National Guardsman promoted to major general

Leesville Daily Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 31 years of military service, Louisiana National Guardsman Keith Waddell was promoted to the rank of major general during a private ceremony in Baton Rouge, Jul. 30. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, commander-in-chief of the LANG, presided over the ceremony and along with Waddell’s wife, Lisa, had the honor of “pinning” the two-star rank insignia on Waddell. According to Governor Edwards, “Appointing Keith as the adjutant general may be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

www.leesvilledailyleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Douglas Macarthur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Guardsman#United States Army#Louisiana National#Lang#Homeland Security#Lsu#The Legion Of Merit#Army Commendation Medal#Army Achievement#Louisiana Legion Of Merit#Louisiana War Cross#Parachutist Badge#The Engineer Regiment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Troy, NYTimes Union

Duty Calls: 42nd Infantry Division soldier promoted to brigadier general

Nathan Lord, a Afghanistan War veteran, has been promoted to brigadier general by Maj. Gen. Thomas Spencer, commander of the Troy-based 42nd Infantry Division of the New York Army National Guard. Lord of Waterbury, Vt., was promoted during a ceremony at his family home at York, Maine. The 33-year veteran...
Tennessee StateRogersville Review

Tennessee Guardsman Wins National Soldier of the Year Competition

Sgt. William Lukens, a tactical generator mechanic in the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 208th Area Support Medical Company in Smyrna and a senior at Middle Tennessee State University won the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Arizona. Lukens was one of thirteen finalists who represented the...
Tennessee StateMurfreesboro Post

Smyrna Guardsman Cole Lukens named national soldier of the year

Sgt. William Thomas Cole Lukens, a member of the Tennessee Army National Guard unit in Smyrna and a senior at Middle Tennessee State University, recently was named 2021 Army National Guard Soldier of the Year after winning the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. Lukens, who is known as Cole...
MilitaryItem

Newly promoted 3-star general will command U.S. ARCENT

U.S. Army Central welcomed a new face to its Third Army family with a change-of-command ceremony on Wednesday, following the retirement of the former acting commander. But moments before that, the same lieutenant general coming into the Third …
Liberty, MOmycouriertribune.com

National Guard colonel completes distance education degree

LIBERTY — Army National Guard Col. Jason Maeder, who has worked in Liberty for the last 22 years, completed a two-year distance education program, receiving a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College on July 23. Maeder serves as the brigade command with the Missouri Medical...
Fort Drum, NYwwnytv.com

10th Mountain Division commander promoted to major general

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Brigadier General Milford Beagle, Jr. is now Major General Beagle. During a ceremony Friday at Fort Drum, a second star was added to his epaulets by his son and wife. Major General Beagle was recently named the new commander of the 10th Mountain Division.
Leesville, LALeesville Daily Leader

LifeShare Blood Drives in Beauregard, Vernon Parish July 30-31

The following are scheduled Blood Drives for this week in Leesville and DeRidder:. Elizabeth's Hidden Treasures 11742 Lake Charles Highway, Leesville. LifeShare Website: https://donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/zip. Phone number:. Lake Charles: (337) 436-4932/(800) 256-4932. Alexandria: (318) 445-7439/(800)256-7439. LifeShare Blood Center, established in Shreveport, La. in 1942, regularly supplies blood components and related services...
Leesville Daily Leader

Pickering Elementary student wins D.A.R.E. essay contest

A student at Pickering Elementary School has been named the winner of the Louisiana Drug Awareness Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) Officers Association 2021 Essay Contest. Bryce Fisher was presented with a plaque and a $200 prize on Tuesday July 27th at the VPSO for his essay after he was selected as the winner in the Red River District.
Leesville, LALeesville Daily Leader

I-14 Corridor added to Infrastructure Package, would run through Leesville

The current Bipartisan Infrastructure bill was amended by the U.S. Senate and now includes the expansion of the Congressional designation of Interstate 14 on a corridor across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. The I-14 corridor expansion would connect Leesville and Alexandria. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), co-sponsored the...
Lake Charles, LALeesville Daily Leader

Jarred Veillon named BHS Assistant Vice President of Finance

Beauregard Health System is pleased to welcome Jarred Veillon as the Assistant Vice President of Finance. Veillon comes to Beauregard Health System from Imperial Health in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where he most recently served as a Controller. With over ten years of experience in finance and accounting, he has also served as an Internal Auditor, Senior Staff Accountant and Accounting Supervisor at various firms and organizations across Southwest Louisiana. Veillon graduated from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting.
Tennessee Statemurfreesborovoice.com

Smyrna Guardsman is the 2021 Army National Guard Soldier of the Year

Sgt. William Lukens, a tactical generator mechanic in the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 208th Area Support Medical Company in Smyrna and a senior at Middle Tennessee State University, won the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Arizona. Lukens was one of 13 finalists who represented the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy