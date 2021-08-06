Beauregard, Vernon educator and National Guardsman promoted to major general

Beauregard Health System is pleased to welcome Jarred Veillon as the Assistant Vice President of Finance. Veillon comes to Beauregard Health System from Imperial Health in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where he most recently served as a Controller. With over ten years of experience in finance and accounting, he has also served as an Internal Auditor, Senior Staff Accountant and Accounting Supervisor at various firms and organizations across Southwest Louisiana. Veillon graduated from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting.