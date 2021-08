George Springer came up big for the Jays against the Sox, delivering an eighth-inning bomb. A Springer Dinger! If you love it, you’re going to need this shirt. In 51 games last season, George Springer belted 14 home runs and drove in 32 runs for the Houston Astros. This season – now north of the border with the Toronto Blue Jays – Springer has played in 45 games. He’s already tied his homer total from last season and surpassed his RBI total.