It’s been nearly 10 years since Josh Trank‘s “Chronicle,” the sci-fi hit that launched his career, now-disgraced screenwriter Max Landis‘ career and boosted the viability of actors like Dane DeHaan and Micheal B. Jordan. “Chronicle” sequel ideas were thrown around at the time and discussed over the years, but no film materialized. The success of the film quickly shot Trank onto the A-list, and its success convinced the studio to allow him to reboot “Fantastic Four” and landed him a “Star Wars” film; the latter of which he would eventually exit following allegations of troublesome behavior on the set of the aforementioned Marvel movie. But belatedly, work on a completely different “Chronicle” sequel is in the works.