Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Historic windows are all over Tampa Bay. Who will restore them?

By Paul Guzzo
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txuqB_0bJdCrRZ00
Steve Quillian shows off his Wood Window Makeover shop in Tampa. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

TAMPA ― There are all sorts of museums in Tampa Bay: history museums, art museums, glass museums, photography museums, museums dedicated to first responders, children’s museums.

This month, a new type of museum opened.

A Tampa company that specializes in restoring and replicating historic handcrafted wood windows turned a few hundred square feet of their North Hyde Park headquarters at 1706 W. Cypress St. into the Wood Window Museum.

It displays tools used by artisans plus placards that tell the story of windows dating to when dried animal skin was used for coverings.

While they’ve had walk-ins, the company, Wood Window Makeover, doesn’t expect the museum to become a major tourist attraction.

But they hope those who do visit are inspired to get into their line of work.

Wood Window Makeover offers an introductory in-person class every first Friday of the month plus video tutorials on their website, woodwindowmuseum.com.

“Our culture is eliminating the little artists,” founder Steve Quillian said. “We’re becoming rare.”

How rare are craftsman who can restore and replicate handmade historic wood windows?

Quillian, who started the company in 2005 when he couldn’t find anyone qualified to help restore historic windows on a Seminole Heights home he was flipping, has done the math.

“There might be 450 people like me in America,” he said. By his estimate, “window artisans represent .00000136 percent of the population.”

And he estimates that there are 80,000 Tampa Bay buildings with historic windows.

“That is around 1.6 million windows to work on,” Quillian said.

They could use as many as 50 employees to keep up with demand, said Lynda Davis, who joined Wood Window Makeover as business operations manager after they worked on her home’s windows. They have eight employees.

“That’s why we want to teach people about what we do,” Davis said. “We are also looking for potential employees.”

If a building is designated a local historic landmark, the exterior must remain true to the era when it was built.

Quillian said building owners might find replica windows made on an assembly line, “but if it was built with love by hand, it should be fixed with love by hand.”

Why would someone want to own a historic building, he asked, if they don’t want to respect its history?

Local businesses that have hired Wood Window Makeover to restore and replicate historic windows include the Lion’s Eye Institute that operates out of the F. Lozano Cigar Factory built in 1907, the Hillsborough Education Foundation that owns the West Tampa Centro Español building erected in 1912, and Armature Works, whose building of the same name dates to 1910.

“They are truly passionate about their work and what historic renovation means for the community,” said Jason Woody, president of the Lion’s Eye Institute.

Added John Ranon, president of the Centro Español that now rents space in their historic building from the education foundation, “We’re thrilled at the result of their work. We have come to admire their passion and skill.”

Quillian said they first try to restore an entire historic window and then turn to replication without “cutting corners.”

If the original screen was made of bronze, they use bronze rather than aluminum or fiberglass as modern ones typically use.

Still, Davis said, most windows from historic buildings are made of “old-growth wood,” defined as wood from forests that are hundreds of years old.

That is hard to find because “America was deforested to build America,” she said. So, Wood Window Makeover uses Accoya lumber, which Davis said is closest available to old growth in durability and texture.

“It has a 50-year guarantee,” she said.

It wasn’t until the 1940s, Davis said, that windows were made with what her company considers “planned obsolescence,” the process of designing a product with a short shelf life.

So, Wood Window Makeover does not consider a window made after 1940 to be historic.

Most buildings, including the Centro Español and F. Lozano Cigar Factory, require a hybrid of restoration and replication, Davis said. “The goal is for any replication to be indistinguishable from the original and to be created with the same intent as the original artisan — functionality, beauty and longevity.”

The replication or restoration of a single window could take hours, she said, or days, depending on the condition.

Multiply that by the 1.6 million historic windows that Quillian estimates are in the area and he said it should be obvious why there is a need to train artisans for his industry.

“There was once a focus on a love of beauty and craftsmanship that seems to be just disappearing from our culture,” Quillian said. “We can bring that back. It doesn’t have to end.”

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Windows#Art Museums#West Tampa#Tampa Bay Area#The Wood Window Museum#Wood Window Makeover#Woodwindowmuseum Com#Eye Institute#Armature Works#Lion#The Centro Espa Ol#Accoya
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Meet the next generation of Black activism in Tampa

The women in Charlea Bing’s family have all fought the fight in Tampa. Her grandmother was a scientist at the University of Florida and the old State Board of Health Department during the 1960s when she faced racism and sexism. Bing’s older sister fought the same things when she served on the NAACP Tampa Youth Council.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

As Tampa Bay rents surge and evictions loom, tenants turn to unions

TAMPA — Ashley Simpson didn’t expect paradise when she moved into Ascott Place Apartments, but she did expect her life to get a little better. During the winter, as Simpson’s lease at another North Tampa complex came to an end, she toured one of Ascott’s 241 units. It looked clean, and though she didn’t love the area, her last neighborhood was worse.
EnvironmentPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

The only predictable thing about hurricanes is that they are coming.

Hurricanes by their very nature are unpredictable. They can change in size, speed, direction and barometric pressure. The only predictable thing is that they are coming. There are several things you can do to prepare for a hurricane. While the Tampa Bay area has not had a direct hit since Irma in 2017, there have been several close calls. Having a plan in place is by far the best preparation.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Recycling in the Tampa Bay area is about more than money | Editorial

Editor’s note: This short column from two Tampa recycling officials is in response to a recent letter to the editor that questioned the financial viability of recycling. Taking care of the environment is one of the most important investments we make as a city. Recycling programs are operated beyond just thinking dollars and cents. Often the negative consequences of not recycling are passed on in ways that markets do not reflect in pricing, like clean air and water, preserving natural resources, and reducing emissions.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Bike ride from Tampa Bay to Nashville supports music industry

In 45 days, Kevin Lilly and Sylvester “Duke” Myers will bike 1,411 miles for the love of music. Their ride starts in Tampa Bay on Aug. 17 and they will end in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 2. The Ride for Music charity cycling event supports the road crews of all the bands and artists that promote the ride on social media.
PetsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area pets looking for forever homes

Chanel (6) and Lucas (8) are a bonded pair of male Chihuahua mixes. The two grew up together until their owner was no longer able to care for them. Both dogs are well behaved and housetrained. They love people and get along well with other dogs after an introduction period. They must be adopted together. To meet them, fill out an application at fluffanimalrescue.org.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Co. returns to Tampa this week

You’ll no longer have to travel to Walt Disney World to get a sip from Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Company. The Disney park specialty coffee supplier, headquartered in Tampa, is opening a flagship shop in Midtown on Thursday. It’ll be the company’s only cafe in the Tampa Bay area after others closed years ago.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Convention Center lands $16 million tourist tax investment

Hillsborough’s tourism leaders agreed Thursday to keep writing annual $2 million checks for the Tampa Convention Center. The Tourist Development Council authorized eight annual contributions totaling $16 million for ongoing and future renovations at the convention center. The money will come from annual tourist tax collections — a 6 percent surcharge over overnight accommodations.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

COVID clouds another first day of school in Tampa Bay

The freckle-faced 5½-year-old could barely contain her excitement. “No nap, no nap,” chanted Isla Gilbert as she braved the long morning walk to Temple Terrace Elementary School. Clutching her mother’s hand, she talked about losing two teeth, recited most of the alphabet, counted to 12 and shared that “I know...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs, Mosaic to open five food pantries around Tampa Bay

Two big-time Tampa organizations are teaming up to take on local hunger. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are partnering with the Mosaic Co., a Fortune 500 phosphate mining company, to open five local food pantries in the next five years, starting in October. The first pantry, at Broward Elementary School, will...
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

June tourism numbers are out. It was another historic month for Pinellas

Pinellas County collected its highest tourism development tax revenue ever for the month of June, signaling another strong month in a historic year for tourism in Tampa Bay. The $8.273 million in the tourism development tax is a 94 percent increase from June last year - when the pandemic stalled nearly all travel - and a 46 percent increase from June 2019, according to Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, the county’s tourism agency.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Returning to the office after Labor Day? Maybe not.

Tampa Bay cubicles and conference rooms may sit empty awhile longer, as some companies push their September return-to-office dates back once more. The recent COVID-19 surge in Florida has employers opting to keep white-collar workers home until 2022 — a move that large corporations like Amazon and Wells Fargo announced last week. Others are doubling down on hybrid schedules or abandoning tentative return dates altogether.
EnvironmentPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

A weakened Fred will still bring heavy rain to Tampa Bay this weekend

Tropical Depression Fred has continued its northwestward path to Tampa Bay, but no longer as a tropical storm. Instead, the mountains of Hispaniola and dry air severely hindered the small storm on Wednesday evening and weakened it to a tropical depression. The National Hurricane Center still predicts, however, that Fred could bring heavy rains and gusty winds to Tampa Bay starting Sunday morning.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg woman wins $2.33M in Florida Lottery

A St. Petersburg woman is a millionaire after winning one of the top prizes in a scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Dianne Vanderveen is the first person to claim the top prize in the “$2,500 a Week for Life” scratch-off game, lottery officials said in a news release Wednesday. The game has a total of four “$2,500 a Week for Life” top prizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy