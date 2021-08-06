Cancel
Public Health

Are crowds safe as delta variant spreads? Experts explain COVID risks at common gatherings

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last month that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in some areas – rolling back previous guidance that vaccinated individuals could forego masks in most public places.

The move came as COVID-19 cases have spiked across the country as the delta variant spreads. But health officials have emphasized that vaccinated people are still widely protected from the virus, especially severe infections.

Nevertheless, some Americans are confused about the safest approach to wearing masks in public and attending gatherings large and small.

Elizabeth Stuart, vice dean for education in the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told USA TODAY, “It's not that you can't have a party or shouldn't have a party, but let's give strategies to think through how to make it as safe as possible.”

So if you're attending a friend’s wedding in the fall or hosting a game night next week, here’s what you need to know about the safest ways to gather for yourself and your family:

Are large events like Lollapalooza safe?

Health officials are concerned after more than 385,000 people packed into the four-day event, which did require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.

Large outdoor gatherings are safer than large indoor gatherings, but experts still warn that COVID-19 can be transmitted outside, especially in crowds.

“The main challenge there is going to be that any attendee won't know everyone else's vaccination status, and we are seeing that delta is much more transmissible than previous versions of COVID,” Stuart said. “And so even if it’s a small proportion of people that are infected, the chance of it transmitting is going to be higher.”

Pandemic: Lollapalooza a 'recipe for disaster,' experts warn. Should more music festivals be canceled amid COVID-19?

'Super-spreader': Study says 260,000 COVID-19 cases could be tied to Sturgis rally; Noem calls it 'fiction'

If I'm vaccinated, should I wear a mask?

The CDC last month recommended that fully vaccinated people should wear a mask in public, indoor settings if they are “in an area of substantial or high transmission rates,” which means over 50 cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of over 8%.

Officials note that fully vaccinated people might choose to wear a mask indoors regardless of the transmission levels in their area if they or someone in their household is unvaccinated, immunocompromised or at higher risk of getting a severe infection from COVID-19.

According to the CDC, vaccinated people don’t typically need to wear a mask in outdoor settings. However, in crowded outdoor areas, like at a sports game or a music festival, a vaccinated person might wear a mask if someone in their home is immunocompromised.

Dr. Gregory Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, compared vaccinated people wearing a mask to safety precautions for drivers, like wearing a seatbelt or stopping at stop signs.

“There's no such thing as safe,” Poland said. “There's only safer, and that only happens by layering one mitigation measure on top of another.”

I'm vaccinated, but my kids aren't. Should I avoid gatherings?

According to Poland, a small gathering with other vaccinated people is safe for parents of children who are too young to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

However, he cautioned parents with unvaccinated children against attending large gatherings, as vaccinated people can still spread the virus.

“In my mind, you’re taking a risk that’s not necessary,” Poland said.

Parents can also safely bring their children to a small gathering with a mix of vaccinated adults and unvaccinated children. However, he cautioned that the risk increases if children are attending school or day care and are around other unvaccinated kids.

COVID-19: Are play dates safe? What about flights? A guide for parents of unvaccinated kids

What we know: NYC will be the first major US city with a government-issued vaccine mandate

I'm not vaccinated, what should I know?

If you’re over the age of 12, health officials say you should get vaccinated.

According to the CDC, unvaccinated people should “continue masking until they are fully vaccinated,” and practice other precautions, including avoiding crowds in restaurants, bars and other locations.

I'm immunocompromised. Can I go to events?

The CDC recommends that vaccinated, immunocompromised people should be aware of “the potential for reduced immune responses to COVID-19 vaccines.”

That means all immunocompromised people, regardless of the spread of COVID-19 in their community, may want to wear a mask in public and avoid large crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Poland told USA TODAY that if he were an immunocompromised person looking to attend an event like a concert, he might go to an outdoor concert, but not an indoor event. He cautioned people to sit away from crowds, wear a tightly-fitting mask and bring along hand sanitizer.

Stuart said immunocompromised people can feel safe going to a small gathering of fully vaccinated friends or family, but she urged people to gather outside if possible.

Be “mindful with the event itself, in terms of who else is there. What do you know about the interactions that they've been having? How much have they been out and about? Try to scope out how much risk it feels like there might be.”

I want to host or attend a small gathering. What should I know?

Fully vaccinated people can safely attend small gatherings – say, a dinner party at a friend’s house – with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

They can also safely visit in someone else’s home with one household of unvaccinated people who don’t have conditions that would make them at risk for a severe COVID-19 infection.

The CDC recommends that hosts should have conversations with guests ahead of their event “to set expectations for a safe gathering,” limit the number of guests at your event and have outdoor gatherings when possible.

“We're all very ready to have social gatherings, and it's important to be gathering with friends and family,” Stuart said. “I think the key things are to keep it small, you know, a couple households.”

I want to host or attend a large gathering. What should I know?

For those hosting large gatherings – like a wedding or another event that will bring together people from multiple households – hosts should consider risk factors like travel and lodging for guests.

Health officials recommend that hosts should avoid holding their event in crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces and encourage guests to get fully vaccinated before attending.

Stuart urged people planning a larger event to consider a slate of factors, including the number of guests at the event, the ability of guests to social distance and whether they will be fully vaccinated.

“I highly encourage a message of, sort of, ‘Hey, we want everyone to be safe at our event. We’re really excited to be with everyone,’” Stuart said. “’We ask if you’re not yet vaccinated for you to consider doing so.’”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Are crowds safe as delta variant spreads? Experts explain COVID risks at common gatherings

